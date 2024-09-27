Ancient Egyptians Had Poor Posture at Work Too

Life as a scribe in Ancient Egypt took its toll on the body. Researchers examining the bones of these ancient writers found them riddled with arthritis and other work-related wear and tear, offering fascinating insights into their lives. They detailed their findings in a study published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Researchers from the Czech Republic studied the remains of 69 individuals who were buried in the Abusir necropolis in Egypt over 4000 years ago, between 2700 and 2180 B.C.E. They found hot spots of degenerative change in the ankles, spine, neck, shoulders, and jaws of scribes that can be attributed to their work.

Ancient Egyptians Suffered Workplace Injuries

Thanks to written evidence in their tombs, researchers identified thirty of the men as scribes. Scribes were trained and highly respected members of society in Ancient Egypt at a time when literacy levels were low. One of those included in the study had attained the high status of vizier and would have reported directly to the pharaoh in his time. It’s the first study of its kind to address exactly how scribes’ profession affected their bodies.

Perhaps the most interesting and surprising finding was the “extreme overloading” in the jaws of scribes, says Petra Brukner Havelková, an anthropologist at the National Museum in Prague and lead author on the recent paper.

(Credit: hemro/Shutterstock)

Scribes used pens made from rush, a grass-like plant. To write, they would cut and chew the ends to form a brush-like head. When that became clogged up, they would chop it and repeat, working their jaws each time. Evidence suggests that days, months, and years of chewing down on these tools led to dental wear and severe arthritis in the jaws, similar to how excessively using chewing gum can cause similar problems in today’s age, the researchers state.

It’s “very likely” that ancient scribes also suffered from headaches, Havelková adds. That’s likely because of the strain placed on the spine from long hours hunched over writing and the stress on the jaw joints. “Many of the people in the study group, not just men and not just writers, very often suffered from inflammation of the teeth,” she adds.

Skeletal Remains Reveal Effects of Poor Posture

It’s known from depictions on tombs that scribes often sat, knelt, or stood while working away at their tablets. This posture most likely did their backs in over time, the study suggests. “In a typical scribe’s working position, the head had to be forward, and the spine flexed, changing the center of gravity of the head and putting stress on the spine,” the researchers write.

This poor posture likely led to arthritis in the spine and knee joints and a higher incidence of “squatting facet” – or a flattened surface on a bone – on the right ankle due to prolonged time sitting cross-legged. But other skeletons also had similar wear marks, suggesting it was not exclusive to scribes, the authors note.

“In terms of occupational risk factors — the health problems we face in certain jobs — it makes little difference whether you were a scribe in ancient Egypt, in the Middle Ages, or today,” says Havelková. “But unlike today's typists, no one designed proper chairs for ancient Egyptian scribes.”

Gripping their pens and repeated use also left tell-tale marks on the right thumb. Beyond that, it’s possible they suffered from carpal tunnel syndrome, which can be caused by repetitive motion and can lead to numbness or tingling in the hand. But whether that was the case is unfortunately impossible to tell from a skeleton, says Havelková, and remains a hypothesis.

How Ancient Egyptians Managed Pain

All told, life as a scribe in Ancient Egypt came with its unique aches and pains. But some of them may not even have noticed the toll their work had on their bodies and bones, Havelková states, and any problems could likely be seen to by ancient physicians.

“The ancient Egyptians were well known for taking care of their bodies, and not just visually,” Havelková says. “They were fond of massages and baths, which were sure to loosen the stiff muscles and relieve the tired joints of the scribes. They were also familiar with a variety of soothing remedies, such as opium for severe pain.”

The researchers plan to follow up their findings with future studies on skeletal remains from other sites. “Over the next two years, we will expand the set of "scribes" with additional individuals from the Giza cemetery,” she says.

A collaboration with a joint Polish-Egyptian research team at the site of Saqqara may also provide further insights into the daily trials and tribulations of ancient Egyptians. “We share a common goal, which is to learn as much as possible about the life and death of the people who lived in the time of the pyramid builders.”

