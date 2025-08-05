A Sturgeon Full Moon Rises and Planets Will Cluster in the Sky This Early August 2025

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This August 2025 is going to be full of celestial events. First up, in early August, the full Sturgeon Moon will illuminate the night, then the moon will pass near Neptune and Saturn, and later a conjunction between Venus and Jupiter will happen.

Here’s everything you need to know about some of the celestial events happening during the first half of August.

The Sturgeon Full Moon

August's full moon will rise on August 9, 2025. The time will vary depending on your location. Here are a few times based on the different time zones:

Eastern Time: 3:54 a.m.

Central Time: 2:54 a.m.

Pacific Time: 12:54 a.m.

As the sun sets, look eastward towards the moon's rise. It’s possible that as the moon rises, it will appear orange.

The best way to see the Sturgeon Moon is to find a place with a higher elevation, such as a hilltop with an unobstructed view of the horizon. Make sure to bring a chair or blanket for maximum comfort.

Why It's Called the Sturgeon Moon

(Image Credit: Nadezhda Bolotina/Shutterstock)

The Sturgeon Moon gets its name from the sturgeon — a large, ancient fish that lives in North America’s Great Lakes. It was during this time of year that Native American tribes had the best luck catching these massive fish.

A typical sturgeon could grow to six feet in length and weigh nearly 200 pounds, making them a vital resource for the tribes.

In other cultures, it’s also referred to as the Corn Moon as it signals the start of the harvesting season.

The Moon Will Come Close to Saturn and Neptune

Only three days after the full moon (August 12, 2025), our satellite will share the same ascension with Saturn. What does that mean?

Well, for night sky viewers, it will mean that the moon, Neptune, and Saturn will appear close to each other and share a right-angle conjunction. They will appear clustered in the sky, and the best way to see them will likely be through a pair of binoculars.

Venus and Jupiter Conjunction

Conjunction of Jupiter and Venus over the river in 2016 (Image Credit: Viktar Malyshchyts/Shutterstock)

The moon, Saturn, and Neptune aren’t the only celestial objects forming a conjunction in the night sky this month. Venus and Jupiter have been drifting closer together in the night sky, and around August 11, 2025 and 12, 2025, these two planets will form a conjunction and only appear to be about 1 degree apart from each other.

As we move later into August, however, the two planets will begin to drift away from each other again, and be joined by the moon, which will be a sliver of a crescent at that time.

Other celestial events like the Perseids meteor shower are set to peak on August 12, 2025. Stay tuned for what the rest of August has to offer night sky enthusiasts.

