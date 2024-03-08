In This Article

The Latest Mesmerizing Images from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope

Want to see the latest JWST images? The most recent image features the furthest known galaxy and black hole.

By Elizabeth Gamillo
Mar 8, 2024 7:00 PM
Galaxy Gnz11
(Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Brant Robertson (UC Santa Cruz), Ben Johnson (CfA), Sandro Tacchella (Cambridge), Marcia Rieke (University of Arizona), Daniel Eisenstein (CfA))

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

Since December 2021, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has unlocked various secrets of our universe. From providing newer images of galaxies taken by the Hubble Space Telescope to enlightening experts on supernova remnants and peering into the early universe, the spacecraft has already discovered so much.

Below are the latest and greatest images that NASA has released from the JWST.

March 4, 2024: Baby Galaxy Named GN-z11

(Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Brant Robertson (UC Santa Cruz), Ben Johnson (CfA), Sandro Tacchella (Cambridge), Marcia Rieke (University of Arizona), Daniel Eisenstein (CfA))

JWST's latest image, released on March 4, 2024, shows the farthest and youngest galaxy we know about. Dubbed GN-z11, the baby galaxy appears to have a supermassive black hole in its center. The black hole aggressively pulls matter, making the galaxy super bright, too.

“We found extremely dense gas that is common in the vicinity of supermassive black holes accreting gas,” said Roberto Maiolino, an astrophysicist and study first author, in a NASA press release. “These were the first clear signatures that GN-z11 is hosting a black hole that is gobbling matter." Details on GN-z11’s supermassive black hole were published earlier this year in Nature.

JWST’s snapshot of the distant galaxy is the furthest we have ever spotted a black hole. The way we see GN-z11 is as it was 13.4 billion years ago, or 400 million years after the Big Bang. So, it can give researchers clues as to what the young universe looked like.

This new image also peers into a clump of helium gas surrounding the galaxy. The gassy halo means that the area could form clusters of stars. GN-z11 can be found in the constellation Ursa Major. This fascinating galaxy was first observed with the Hubble Space Telescope and NASA’s Spritzer Space Telescope.

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
The Sciences
Astronomers Accidentally Find A Galaxy That Hasn’t Birthed Any Stars
The Sciences
Why Do We Need A Leap Day? So It Doesn’t Snow In The ‘Summer’
The Sciences
Long Mars Voyage Could Raise Stress Levels
The Sciences
Why Interstellar Objects Like ‘Oumuamua and Borisov May Hold Clues To Exoplanets
The Sciences
Orbital Resonance: Planets Have a Gravitational Dance With Aligning Orbits
The Sciences
There Is More Evidence of an Ancient Lake with Flowing Rivers on Mars
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopPeriodic Mug
My Science ShopFoucault's Pendulum
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright Policy
Copyright © 2024 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login