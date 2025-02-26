Shark Skin and Cicada Wings Inspire New Antimicrobial Cutting Boards

Inspired by the naturally antimicrobial textures of cicada wings and shark skin, micro- and nanoscale textures at the scale of bacterial cells make it difficult for bacteria to attach. They also change the water-repellent properties of the surface, a key factor for bacterial growth. (Credit: Sebastiampillai Raymond)

Everyone knows that maintaining a clean kitchen is essential for safe food preparation. Failing to properly sanitize utensils after use can lead to foodborne illnesses from bacterial growth. Alongside dish sponges, cutting boards — particularly those used for raw meat — are hotspots for bacteria.

Instead of relying solely on human-devised cleaning methods to combat bacterial buildup, researchers turned to nature for solutions. They found inspiration in the antimicrobial properties of shark skin and cicada wings.

Scientists from the Hopkirk Research Institute, the Food Safety Science and Research Centre, and Applied Technologies Group in New Zealand collaborated on a study that used lasers to create antibacterial surfaces. By mimicking the micro- and nanostructures of shark skin and cicada wings, they developed a novel approach to preventing bacterial adhesion. Their findings were published in the Journal of Laser Applications.

Keeping Food Surfaces Clean

The study focused on Brochothrix thermosphacta and Escherichia coli (E. coli), two common meat-borne bacteria. These microbes can contaminate food, causing spoilage, off-odors, and illnesses such as gastroenteritis, which lead to diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting.

Monitoring bacterial growth on kitchen surfaces is crucial not only in commercial settings but also at home. Once bacteria accumulate, they can form biofilms that are difficult to remove — even from stainless steel and when using commercial antibacterial cleaners.

Excessive use of antibacterial cleaning products can also disrupt the balance of beneficial bacteria on the skin and lead to irritation of the eyes, throat, and skin. Additionally, prolonged exposure has been linked to headaches and potential long-term respiratory issues.

Biomimicry in the Lab (and the Kitchen)

To address this challenge, researchers examined how nature has evolved to resist bacterial colonization.

With billions of years of evolutionary refinement, nature serves as a vast research and development laboratory. Scientists, engineers, and designers have long drawn inspiration from biological organisms and processes to drive innovation. This approach, known as biomimicry, applies nature’s strategies to solve human design challenges across fields such as architecture, medicine, communication, and energy.

Biomimicry has already influenced many everyday products. Raincoats take inspiration from the water-repellent properties of duck feathers, while sleeping bags and insulated jackets mimic how birds use down feathers to retain warmth. Japan’s Shinkansen bullet trains were modeled after the streamlined beak of the kingfisher to reduce noise and improve efficiency.

The micro- and nanoscale textures of shark skin and cicada wings have previously driven technological advancements due to their superhydrophobic, self-cleaning, antifogging, and antimicrobial properties. These innovations have led to improvements in medical devices, fabrics, and wind turbine coatings.

Laser Surface Texturing

The research team successfully created textured surfaces that replicate the micro- and nanoscale patterns found in shark skin and cicada wings. These surfaces inhibit bacterial attachment, growth, and proliferation by using ultrafast lasers to modify the metal at a microscopic level.

By designing textures that correspond to the specific shapes of bacterial cells, researchers can make it significantly harder for microbes to adhere to surfaces. Additionally, they are developing machine learning models to help manufacturers optimize and automate laser surface texturing.

“Compared to some conventional approaches, laser surface texturing does not introduce non-native materials or require chemical etchants or sensitizers on treated surfaces,” said study author Sebastiampillai Raymond in a press release. “This could lower barriers to introducing new technology into a regulated environment and eliminates any risk of potential chemical contamination from the coating.”

By harnessing the power of biomimicry and laser technology, researchers are paving the way for safer, more hygienic kitchen surfaces—without the need for chemical additives.

