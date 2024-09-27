These Animals Have A Killer Bite Force

Bite force is the amount of pressure and force in an animal’s bite. It’s measured in psi (pounds per square inch). But no matter the unit of measurement when these mega-predators chomp down, you’d better hope you’re not on the receiving end of it. Just to give you some perspective, the bite force of a measly human is just 162 psi. Here are some animals with the strongest bite force.

1. Nile Crocodiles — 5000 PSI

Nile crocodiles are the second largest reptiles found on Earth, averaging around 14 feet in length. (Saltwater crocodiles are slightly larger.) They’re also known for being aggressive and vicious, attacking humans found along the water’s edge in eastern Africa, where they call home. In all, hundreds of attacks on humans are reported each year, often when people are washing clothes or boarding fishing vessels.

The apex predator goes after fish, as well as medium-sized mammals like wildebeests, young elephants, and antelopes. Nile crocodiles have the strongest bite force of any living creature, at a whopping 5,000 psi, which they use to crush their meal and take down large prey in one bite. Other gators and crocs, like saltwater crocodiles and American alligators also have really strong bite forces, though not like that of their Nile cousin.

2. Hippopotamus — 1800 PSI

Hippopotamus is the Greek word for “river horse,” which is where these guys feel most at home. Their skin becomes dehydrated when they’re on land for too long.

Hippos are completely adorable. They look almost like an unassuming cartoon character with rounded features and leisurely soaks in African rivers. But they can also be vicious and, in fact, are one of the most dangerous animals to humans in Africa, in addition to Nile crocodiles and black mamba snakes. And you best not get in their way because these guys have a huge bite force of 1,800 psi as well as sizable canine teeth to boot.

3. T-Rex — 8,000 to 12,000 PSI

Just as a point of comparison, it’s important to note that many of the animals with the strongest bite force are no longer on the scene. “Tyrannosaurus Rex had a bite force that’s estimated to be between 8,000 to 12,000 psi,” says Scott Persons, an assistant professor of paleontology at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.

That’s nearly double that of the Nile crocodile. And it came in handy when T. rex was hunting for small dinosaurs or savaging the kills of other predators. It was even known to bite through bone when need be.

4. Jaguars — 1500 PSI

Jaguars are the third largest cat in the world, with a stunning pattern and a seductive way about them. They can weigh up to 350 pounds, but their size varies based on their habitat and food availability. While their coloring is usually spotted, similar to that of a leopard, around 11 percent of jaguars are the rarer variety, known as the black panther.

Both varieties have a killer bite force. This sleek kitty has the strongest bite force of any cat in the world, at 1,500 psi.

5. Bull Sharks — 1350 PSI

Bull sharks are found in most of the world’s oceans. In the U.S., they’re often found off the East Coast and in the Gulf of Mexico. They have even been found in rivers like the Amazon. Like Nile crocodiles, they’re an aggressive species that’s more likely to bite a human than any other type of shark.

These guys also have a strong bite force of 1350 psi, which they use to nosh on a variety of items found in coastal waters, such as other sharks and even baby hippos. (I hope that the hippos’ mom doesn’t catch on; talk about a battle of the bite force.)

And while we’re on the subject of bite force, it’s worth noting that Megalodon, an extinct shark that was about three times the size of a Great White, has a bite force that’s estimated to be an astonishing 30,000 psi, says Persons, which is the strongest bite force of any creature to ever roam the Earth. Yikes!

