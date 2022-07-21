Planet Earth

Study Suggests Red Deer Become More Introverted With Age

Researchers say this new study can help us better understand why older animals become less social than younger ones.

By Erin BergeJul 21, 2022 3:30 PM
A pair of red deer on the Isle of Rum, Scotland
(Credit: Greg Albery)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

Scotland’s largest deer species, the red deer, usually live in open-hill habitats year-round in groups of up to 40 individuals, according to the Mammal Society. Females specifically live separately from males and tend to monopolize the grass-rich habitats.

But according to a new University of Oxford study, aging wild red deer on the Isle of Rum in Scotland choose to live in isolated locations and become less sociable. Greg Albery of the University of Oxford, and a team of researchers found that this behavior change could help us understand social behavior in other species, including humans.

“We found that deer’s social networks shrink as they grow old and begin associating less with others. This ‘social aging’ appears to be driven by older individuals choosing to live in more isolated locations and engaging with fewer other deer within these sparser areas,” says Albery in a press release.

The study reveals the consequences that come with age, and as the population ages, what happens to the group structure and function.

Researchers observed around 3500 female deer over their lifetimes, using a social network analysis method for a 46-year-long dataset.

“This new evidence of social aging in the wild shows the value of long-term datasets. By tracking many individuals simultaneously over their entire lives, we can understand how and why their social associations with one another change over time,” says senior author Josh Firth in a press release.

They found that as the female deer grew older, they interacted less with other deer and chose locations that were less populated, compared to their original home ranges. The older females also had smaller home ranges with lower-quality grazing, hidden away from the general population.

Prior to this study, researchers couldn’t understand why older species were less sociable than younger species. But this research shows that the individual animals themselves choose to become less social as they age.

“Combining social networks with spatial location data allowed us to disentangle the potential causes of these age-related declines in social behavior, and to show how individuals change their behavior throughout their lives,” says Albery in a press release.

After observing these social behaviors among red deer, researchers agree that more research is needed to understand why this is happening. The authors suggest that there are many factors at work. The deer could be moving to areas that are easier to forage as an elder, or they are more selective about which deer they socialize with, according to the press release.

Researchers hope to use the same long-term data analysis on other wild animals to understand a broader view of aging and social behavior in animal populations.

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
Planet Earth
Scientists are Trying to Save These Animals From Extinction
Planet Earth
The Mystery of the Megalodon and What Scientists Know
The Sciences
The Ancient Fish That Got Cold Feet and Returned to Water
The Sciences
Exotic Snakebites On The Rise In U.K., New Study Reports
Planet Earth
Animals’ ‘Fear of New Things’ Could Help With Conservation
Planet Earth
Folded Skin Allows Elephants to Stretch Out Their Trunks
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopDiscover 2022 Calendar
My Science ShopStrange Science
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright Policy
Copyright © 2022 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login