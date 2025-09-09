Advertisement

This Adorable Bumpy Snailfish Is One of Three New Species Discovered in the Deep-Sea

Meet the three new species of deep-sea snailfish and how reseachers used modern tech to help identify them.

ByMonica Cull
Bumpy Snailfish
SUNY Geneseo researchers and their collaborators have described three new snailfishes, including the bumpy snailfish (Careproctus colliculi, pictured) discovered with MBARI’s remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Doc Ricketts during an expedition in the outer Monterey Canyon in 2019. The bumpy snailfish has a distinctive pink color, pectoral fins with long fin rays, and a unique bumpy texture. (Image Credit: © 2019 MBARI) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Thanks to advanced technology from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI), researchers have discovered three new species of deep-sea fish.

Initially discovered in 2019, a collaborative team from MBARI, State University of New York at Geneseo (SUNY Geneseo), the University of Montana, and the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, identified the three new species of snailfish, all found in the deep sea off the coast of California. Their findings are published in Ichthyology and Herpetology.

Finding the New Snailfish

While about 62 miles off California’s coast, the MBARI Biodiversity and Biooptics Research Team, led by senior scientist Steven Haddock, was exploring the seafloor around the outer Monterey Canyon. The team deployed the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Doc Ricketts to a depth of about 10,722 feet when they noticed an unfamiliar pink fish just above the seafloor.

Unsure of the species, the team collected the fish, an adult female that measured about 3.6 inches, and brought her back to the lab for further study.

Not too far away, off the coast of central California, a different MBARI research team, using the submersible Alvin, found two other unidentified fish species, each dark in color. These fish were at about 13,000 feet below the surface.

Read More: 99.999 Percent of the Deep Ocean Is Unexplored — Its Secrets Are Key to Understanding Our Planet

What Is Unique About Snailfish?

Snailfish, which are part of the Liparidae family, typically have jelly-like bodies that appear covered in loose skin, a narrow tail, and large heads, according to a press release. Most of the snailfish species have a disk-like appendage on their stomach. This allows them to stick to larger animals — like deep-sea crabs — as a hitch-hiker, or cling to the sea floor.

The snailfish that live in shallower waters have been observed clinging to rocks and seaweed where they appear to curl up like a snail.

According to the press release, researchers have identified over 400 species of snailfish. They range from shallow environments to the deep sea and apparently hold the record for the deepest-dwelling fish.

“The deep sea is home to an incredible diversity of organisms and a truly beautiful array of adaptations. Our discovery of not one, but three, new species of snailfishes is a reminder of how much we have yet to learn about life on Earth and of the power of curiosity and exploration,” said SUNY Geneseo Associate Professor Mackenzie Gerringer in a press release.

Advertisement

Identifying the New Sailfish

The research team named the new species the bumpy fish, the dark snailfish, and the sleek snailfish.

The pink fish — bumpy fish — has a large head and eyes, and bumpy skin. The dark snailfish has a round head, a slanted mouth, and a fully black body. The sleek snailfish is slightly different. It has a more compressed body and an angled jaw, is mostly black, but does not have a disk on its belly.

Advertisement

To identify the new species, the research team used a variety of methods, ranging from CT scans to genetic analysis, to distinguish them from the other snailfish species. The DNA analysis and CT scans helped prove that these fish are indeed three new species.

This new discovery is an exciting piece in understanding more of the deep sea.


Advertisement

Read More: Spiky, Star-Shaped Creatures Show the Deep Sea Is a "Connected Superhighway"

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

  • Monica Cull

    Monica Cull is a Digital Editor/Writer for Discover Magazine who writes and edits articles focusing on animal sciences, ancient humans, national parks, and health trends. 
    View Full Profile
More on Discover
giant ice sheet in Antarctica
New Species Identified On Antarctic Seafloor that was Once Covered By a Massive Ice Sheet
Rainbow shrimp vision
Rainbow Shrimp Vision Is the Most Powerful of Any Animal on Earth, But We Don’t Know Why
Bear in Yellowstone National Park
Are Animals Like Mountain Lions and Bears Leaving Yellowstone National Park?
A small freshwater fish without color or eyes against a black background.
The Evolution of this Eyeless Fish Helps us Pinpoint When Caves Started to Form
Blacktip reef shark
Shark Teeth May Start to Decay as Ocean Water Becomes Increasingly Acidic
In the course of evolution, the pygmy seahorse has adapted its appearance almost perfectly to the coral on which it lives.
Pygmy Seahorses Lost Their Long Snout, And It’s Kept Them Alive For 18 Million Years
Deep sea worm fights ‘poison with poison’ to survive high arsenic and sulfide levels
This Worm’s Golden Color Is Toxic, But Is Necessary to Survive in the Deep Sea
Oak gall wasp
Two Rare Parasitic Wasp Species Likely Hitchhiked On a Plane to Get to the U.S.
Octopus arms
Octopus Arms Can Punch, Lift, and Sometimes Pull 100 Times the Sea Creature’s Own Weight
Four different giraffes
Giraffes Are Long-Necked and Spotted, and Apparently Four Separate Species
wild boar grazing
Wild Pigs Are Turning Neon Blue in California — Authorities Say to Stay Away
The Black Mamba, Africa’s most feared snake can help to sniff out pollution.
Black Mambas Rack Up Heavy Metals in Their Scales, Helping to Track Urban Pollution

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
Advertisement

1 Free Article

Subscribe