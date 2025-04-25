Some Sharks Bite Humans as a Form of Self-Defense

Instead of targeted, aggressive attacks, sharks may bite humans out of self-defense. Within the media, sharks are often seen as bloodthirsty predators. However, shark attacks are rare and, for the most part, not fatal.

Researchers explain how sharks bite for a number of reasons, including being territorial, deterring competition, and, of course, for predation. And now, researchers are looking at self-defense against humans as another possible reason, according to new research published in Frontiers in Conservation Science.

“We need to consider the not very intuitive idea that sharks are very cautious towards humans and are generally afraid of them,” said study first author Eric Clua, a shark specialist and researcher at Université PSL, in a press release. “The sharks’ disproportionate reaction probably is the immediate mobilization of their survival instinct. It is highly improbable that they would integrate revenge into their behavior and remain, above all, pragmatic about their survival.”

Shark Attacks are Uncommon

Shark attacks are rare and often sensationalized in the media. Only about 100 people are bitten or attacked by sharks each year, and only about 10 percent of those are fatal.

The new research looks at a previously undocumented rapid, non-lethal type of shark bite in French Polynesia. These bites usually occurred in response to human aggression toward the shark.

“We show that defensive bites by sharks on humans – a reaction to initial human aggression – are a reality and that the animal should not be considered responsible or at fault when they occur,” said Clua in the release. “These bites are simply a manifestation of survival instinct, and the responsibility for the incident needs to be reversed.”

Shark Self-Defense

For this study, the research team looked at shark bite data in French Polynesia between 2009 and 2023. During that time, there were 74 reported shark bites, and four of those (about 3 to 5 percent) were likely due to self-defense.

According to the study, self-defense shark bites typically occur due to human interaction that is perceived as aggressive, such as spearfishing or even grabbing sharks. If a shark feels threatened, they may deliver one or a series of quick, non-lethal bites. Entering a shark's territory may also be enough for it to deliver these quick bites.

“Some species of coastal shark, such as the gray reef shark, are both particularly territorial and bold enough to come [into] contact with humans,” Clua said in a press release.

The study authors also point out that it’s possible that sharks could be afraid of humans and don’t want them in their territory. This could lead to the self-defense reaction being more violent than it needs to be.

Don’t Provoke Attacks

The research team also looked at shark bite data from around the world and compared it to that in French Polynesia. They broke the data down into "provoked" and "unprovoked" bites. Since 1863, nearly 7,000 shark bites were recorded in the Global Shark Attack Files. Of those bite incidents, 322 bites were classified as “provoked.”

According to the study, this data indicates that about 5 percent of shark bites around the world are in self-defense, similar to the percentage from French Polynesia alone. These observations, the researchers say, could apply to the rest of the globe.

To avoid conflicts with sharks, Clua and the research team urge people to limit any interactions with sharks. Even if you have the best intentions, this could be seen as threatening to the shark.

“Do not interact physically with a shark, even if it appears harmless or is in distress. It may at any moment consider this to be an aggression and react accordingly,” Clua said in a press release. “These are potentially dangerous animals, and not touching them is not only wise, but also a sign of the respect we owe them.”

If you see a marine animal in distress, there are professionals you can contact who can help.

