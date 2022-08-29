Planet Earth

Research Reveals the Anatomy of Australia’s Ancient Crocodiles

A study finds new facts about a tiny species of prehistoric croc.

By Sam WaltersAug 29, 2022 3:00 PM
Trilophosuchus
Part fossil of Trilophosuchus rackhami skull. (Credit: Jorgo Ristevski)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

Around 13.5 million years ago, an unusually small species of crocodile roamed through Queensland, Australia. And a new paper published in The Anatomical Record and The Journal of Anatomy says that the analysis of the species’ skull reveals novel findings about its size, shape and stomping grounds.

Studying a Strange, Small Croc

Though there are only two snaggle-toothed species — the saltwater crocodile and the freshwater crocodile — in Australia today, an amazing diversity of ancient crocs once ruled over Queensland. In fact, these species came in a variety of sizes and shapes and settled in a variety of niches outside of the traditional swamps and marshlands.

"If we could travel back in time to North Queensland 13 million years ago, not only would you need to watch out for crocodiles at the water’s edge, but you’d also have to make sure you didn’t step on them in the forest," says Steve Salisbury, a senior study author and paleontology professor at the University of Queensland, in a press release.

Aiming to uncover new information about these ancient crocs, Salisbury and a team turned to a small species known as Trilophosuchus rackhami. Known only from its fossilized skull, this long-extinct species is shrouded in secrets.

"This was a truly unique looking croc, with a short snout and three distinct ridges on the top of its skull," says Jorgo Ristevski, a primary study author and paleontology researcher at the University of Queensland, in a press release.

In the analysis, the team used state-of-the-art imaging techniques to surmise that T. rackhami remained less than four pounds and three feet long throughout its adult life, a size "which was very small compared to most present-day crocs," Ristevski says in a press release.

Moreover, the team’s analysis showed that the species’ skull was also uniquely shaped, indicating that T. rackhami spent its time tromping through terrestrial regions rather than aquatic ones.

"I digitally reconstructed the brain cavity of [T. rackhami] and found that it resembles that of some distantly related and potentially terrestrial extinct crocs from Africa and South America," Ristevski says in a press release. "This may indicate that [T. rackhami] spent more time on land than most living crocs."

Ultimately, the researchers say that their findings provide insight into ancient crocodile anatomy and activity. They could also contribute to further investigations of the evolution of extinct crocodilians sometime in the future.

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
Planet Earth
T. Rex Developed Different Shaped Eye Sockets For a Forceful Bite
The Sciences
The Slow and Steady Growth of Trilobites
The Sciences
The Late Permian Mass Extinction Explained
The Sciences
What An Ancient Tooth Tells Us About The Denisovans
The Sciences
The Late Devonian Mass Extinction Explained
The Sciences
The First Mass Extinction Event Explained: End-Ordovician
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopDiscover 2022 Calendar
My Science ShopStrange Science
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright Policy
Copyright © 2022 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login