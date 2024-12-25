Meet 10 of the New Plant and Animal Species Identified in 2024

Each year, researchers discover an estimated 18,000 new species across the globe. These new species include small mammals, birds, insects, fish, reptiles, flowers, and fungi. And this year, the new species identified in 2024 did not disappoint. Check out our selection of the most interesting new species.

1. Mussel of the Alabama Undersea Forest

A researcher from Northeastern University’s Marine Science Center discovered a new species of mussel that dwells in an ancient underwater cypress grove in Alabama. This grove, known as the Alabama Undersea Forest (Alabama Underwater Forest), was also only recently discovered.

Researcher Dan Distel was researching shipworms — dubbed the termites of the sea — that lived inside the submerged cypress trees when he found the mussel in a shipworm’s burrow. The mussel was no larger than a grain of rice.

What’s fascinating about this find is that the mussel is related to deep-sea mussels that can grow to be a foot long. The new species is different enough though, and was named Vadumodiolus teredinicola, which means “shallow mussel shipworm dweller,” according to Distel in a statement.

2. Jelly Fish with a Red Cross

In 2024, an international research team discovered a new species of medusa jellyfish in the Pacific Ocean. The jellyfish is only about 4 inches across and boasts a bright red cross in its center. Because of this, it has been dubbed the St. George’s Cross Medusa.

Besides the red cross, the new species may have different types of venom that researchers have not studied. According to the team, venom can be used in certain medicines, so it’s possible new medicines could be developed from this jellyfish.

3. Northern Green Anaconda of the Amazon

Large snakes have called the Amazon rainforest home for centuries, so it’s no surprise that a research team would find a new species of giant anaconda, there. While filming a TV program for National Geographic, a research team and film crew discovered what they have now named the northern green anaconda (Eunectes akayima) in the Ecuadorian Amazon.

According to the lead researcher, Bryan Fry, the two species of green anaconda, northern and southern, likely split from each other evolutionarily 10 million years ago. Researchers also said one of the northern green anacondas measured 6.3 meters (about 20 feet).

4. Anguiculus DiCaprio, the Snake Named After Leo

Winning an Academy Award is a great honor, but what about having a new species of snake named after you? This year, researchers in the Himalayas identified a new species of snake and named it after actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The small snake has copper-colored scales with small brown spots near its head. It also has a domed snout. According to the research team, it lives at 6,000 feet above sea level. Because of DiCaprio's contributions to environmentalism, the team decided to name the snake Anguiculus DiCaprio.

5. The Aphelandra with a Black Soul

In 2024, researchers identified a new species of aphelandra in Columbia, Aphelandra almanegra. Aphelandra are popular houseplants found around the world and are often called Brazilian zebra plants. Researchers dubbed this new species ‘black-souled’ because it’s center heartwood is black.

This shrub can grow up to 16 feet tall and produces spikes with hundreds of small pink flowers. Though beautiful, unfortunately, this new species is already threatened by habitat loss due to humans.

6. Peru's Semi-Aquatic Mouse

In 2024, the Rapid Assessment Program (RAP) team through Conservation International announced the discovery of over 27 new species in the Peruvian Amazon. After a 2022 expedition, the team has finally named the new species, and one of them is an aquatic mouse with semi-webbed feet and snacks on aquatic insects.

This rare species, named Daptomys sp by the RAP team, has long whiskers and black fur. According to the research team, this species is threatened by habit loss.

7. The Smell-Good Liana

Liana are woody vines that climb other trees towards the canopy for sunlight. This year, scientists identified a new species of liana and named it Keita deniseae after Denise Molmou, the botanist who discovered it.

The hooked structures it uses to climb canopies and the distinct smell of marzipan when its roots and stems are cut open are what identifies K. deniseae.

8. Sandy Salamander

Along with the aquatic mouse, the RAP also identified three new-to-science amphibians. Two of the amphibians were frogs. One was a new narrow-mouthed frog, while the other has been identified as new in the genus Pristimantis. The third amphibian is a new species of arboreal salamander, Bolitoglossa sp. The salamander lives closer to the ground in shrubs and other low vegetation. Researchers also noticed that it was abundant within white sand patches on the forest floor and the salamander may have a limited habitat.

9. The Blob-Nosed Fish

Among all the creatures discovered by the RAP team with Conservation International, one of the most unique has to be this blob-headed fish named Chaetostoma sp. A type of catfish, this fish has a strangely large and blobby nose.

According to the RAP report, researchers were shocked when they discovered this fish. The team is still unsure what the unusual nose may be used for and hopes to find out more in the future.

10. The Tiny Squirrel

During their research, the RAP team discovered several new mammal species. Including the aquatic mouse above, they also found a spiny mouse with stiff fur and a tiny squirrel. This dwarf squirrel is considered new to science and part of a new genus.

The squirrel is only around 5.5 inches long and could fit into the palm of your hand. It’s quick and nimble and generally sticks to the trees.

A graduate of UW-Whitewater, Monica Cull wrote for several organizations, including one that focused on bees and the natural world, before coming to Discover Magazine. Her current work also appears on her travel blog and Common State Magazine. Her love of science came from watching PBS shows as a kid with her mom and spending too much time binging Doctor Who.