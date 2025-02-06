First Kangaroo Embryo Produced Using IVF Could Be Crucial for Conservation

From jumping kangaroos to sleepy koalas to sturdy wombats, Australia is full of a variety of marsupials — animals that carry their premature young in a skin pouch until they are fully developed. However, just because many marsupials live in Australia doesn’t mean they’re always thriving.

A research team led by the University of Queensland in Australia has successfully produced the first kangaroo embryos through in vitro fertilization (IVF). According to the team, this could be a big leap towards preventing other marsupials from going extinct. The findings have been published in Reproduction, Fertility and Development.

“Australia is home to the greatest diversity of marsupial fauna on the planet, but it also has the highest mammal extinction rate,” said Andres Gambini, lead researcher of the study, in a press release. “Our ultimate goal is to support the preservation of endangered marsupial species like koalas, Tasmanian devils, northern hairy-nosed wombats, and Leadbeater's possums.”

Producing Animal Embryos

The researchers used eastern gray kangaroos (Macropus giganteus) for the study because they are abundant. For this specific trial, the kangaroos that produced the eggs were already deceased.

The team then analyzed the development of the kangaroos’ eggs and sperm in the lab before producing the embryos through intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI). Through this method, researchers would inject the sperm into a mature egg. After a few days, they began to see promising results.

“This success with kangaroo embryos is deeply fulfilling, representing the culmination of years of training, research, and collaboration,” Gambini said in a press release.

The Long Road Ahead

This isn’t the first time researchers have been able to grow animal embryos using IFV successfully. The researchers adopted the model from a process that was already used with human IVF, along with cattle and pigs.

Also, in early 2024, researchers announced the IVF pregnancy of the endangered northern white rhino. Though the surrogate mother died from an infection not related to the IVF, reseachers noted that the fetus was developing well, and there would have likely been a 95 percent chance of a successful birth. In 2020, cheetah cubs born at the Columbus Zoo in Ohio were the result of IVF and embryo transfer.

The kangaroo success is the first step in a long journey. The team now hopes that they will be able to see a healthy and successful birth of a marsupial through IVF, but are aware of the risks. Until then, the researchers are working towards building reliable preservation methods to keep the embryos safe.

“We are now refining techniques to collect, culture, and preserve marsupial eggs and sperm,” said Gambini in a press release. “By developing preservation methods, we aim to safeguard the genetic material of these unique and precious animals for future use to ensure their conservation.”

