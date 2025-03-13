Dwarf Lemurs Combat Aging During Hibernation by Reversing Their Cellular Clocks

A hamster-sized primate from Madagascar, the fat-tailed dwarf lemur is our closest genetic relative known to hibernate. They also tend to live longer than you’d expect given their size. New research reveals a potential anti-aging mechanism within their cells. (Image Credit: David Haring, Duke Lemur Center)

Perspectives on aging vary greatly by culture, with Western societies often associating youthfulness with health and success. While aging is a natural process, it is linked to numerous health issues, driving scientific efforts to better understand its mechanisms. At the molecular level, aging results from the accumulation of cellular damage, leading to physical and cognitive decline, increased disease risk, and ultimately, death.

Researchers have long known that telomeres — the protective caps at the ends of chromosomes — play a key role in cellular aging. Each time a cell divides, telomeres shorten slightly. Factors like chronic stress, a sedentary lifestyle, and insufficient sleep can accelerate this process. Over time, telomeres become so short that they can no longer safeguard the DNA, leading to cellular dysfunction and aging.

A research team from Duke University and the University of California, San Francisco, recently studied the effects of hibernation and food deprivation in dwarf lemurs. Their findings, published in Biology Letters, suggest that these small primates can reverse cellular aging, offering potential insights for age-related disease research.

Metabolism in Hibernation

During hibernation, mammals undergo phases of metabolic depression, known as torpor, which are occasionally interrupted by brief periods of increased body temperature (euthermia) to maintain survival.

The primary function of this process is to conserve energy during times of scarce food and extreme environmental conditions. These metabolic shifts create an ideal scenario for studying telomere dynamics, as telomeres respond to drastic physiological changes.

Fat-tailed dwarf lemurs, the only primates known to hibernate for extended periods, spend up to seven months in hibernation. They lower their heart rate by 96 percent and reduce their breathing to just once every 10 minutes, only waking briefly once a week to warm up.

Read More: Could Humans Ever Hibernate in the Future?

Temporary Cellular Rejuvenation

To examine the impact of hibernation on telomeres, researchers induced hibernation in 15 dwarf lemurs at the Duke Lemur Center by lowering temperatures to the mid-50s Fahrenheit. The lemurs were divided into two groups: one remained fully dormant, relying on stored fat for survival, while the other had access to food when awake and active.

Genetic samples collected via cheek swabs and analyzed using qPCR revealed that telomeres in hibernating lemurs not only avoided shortening but actually grew longer.

"The results were in the opposite direction of what you'd expect," said study author Lydia K. Greene in a press release. "At first, we thought something was off with the data."

However, further analysis confirmed the findings: lemurs that experienced deeper torpor showed significant telomere lengthening, while those that periodically woke to eat maintained stable telomere lengths. This effect, however, was temporary — within two weeks of emerging from hibernation, the lemurs' telomeres returned to their original lengths. According to lead author Marina Blanco, this lengthening may serve as a protective mechanism against cell damage that could otherwise occur during periodic warming phases.

Life-Extending Stress Responses

Dwarf lemurs are not the only mammals that exhibit telomere lengthening in response to extreme metabolic states. Astronauts and scientists working in the deep sea, who experience prolonged periods of altered metabolism, have shown similar telomeric changes.

Blanco hypothesizes that lemurs have developed a mechanism to enhance cellular survival by temporarily extending telomere length, potentially contributing to their longer lifespan compared to non-hibernating primates. This finding also raises questions about the connection between food deprivation and telomere elongation, though the direct link to longevity remains unclear.

These results highlight the intricate relationship between telomere dynamics, energy balance, and hibernation. Understanding the mechanisms behind this phenomenon could pave the way for developing novel, safe treatments to slow or prevent age-related diseases in humans.

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Biology Letters. Food deprivation is associated with telomere elongation during hibernation in a primate

Having worked as a biomedical research assistant in labs across three countries, Jenny excels at translating complex scientific concepts – ranging from medical breakthroughs and pharmacological discoveries to the latest in nutrition – into engaging, accessible content. Her interests extend to topics such as human evolution, psychology, and quirky animal stories. When she’s not immersed in a popular science book, you’ll find her catching waves or cruising around Vancouver Island on her longboard.