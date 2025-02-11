A New Fish Species Seems to Wear Red Face Paint, Similar to a Studio Ghibli Character

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

After noticing a fish with striking red stripes under its eyes, Chinese scientists knew they’d identified a new species. The fish — a species of tilefish — appears to be wearing red face paint and thus has been named after San, a character from Princess Mononoke, a Studio Ghibli film.

With this rare find, researchers are hoping to learn more about this genus and further investigate the species genetic diversity. The findings were recently published in ZooKeys.

“Finding a new species in this group is a rare and fortunate event, especially one as distinctive as Branchiostegus sanae,” said Haochen Huang, lead author of the new study, in a press release.

A New Species Discovered

The facial markings of Branchiostegus sanae resemble the markings on San's face in Princess Mononoke. Credit: (Fish: Branchiostegus sanae. Huang et al. CC-BY 4.0 Illustration: San from Princess Mononoke © 1997 Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli, ND)

While searching through online fish markets, members of the research team noticed a fish with strange red marks on their faces. The fish in question was a type of tilefish, deep-sea dwellers found in the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans. According to the study, this fish was caught in the South China Sea.

Having never seen a fish with such markings, the research team from from the South China Sea Institute of Oceanology, Chinese Academy of Science, Zhejiang University, and Ocean University of China, performed a genetic analysis on it to determine that it was indeed a new species in the family Branchiostegidae.

The team then named the fish Branchiostegus sanae due to the resemblance to San from Princess Mononoke.

The Rare Branchiostegus sanae

Tilefish are an important food source for people. Some live at depths of nearly 2,000 feet and make their homes in silty holes. Though they are a common food source, according to the study, they have a low genetic diversity.

The family Branchiostegidae only has 31 species, 19 of which are in the genus Branchiostegus. Since 1990, science has only identified three species of Branchiostegus. The research team has preserved several B. sanae specimens in marine biological locations for further study.

The Princess and the Fish

The term "Mononoke" comes from Japanese folklore, describing supernatural spirits. According to the press release, this term relates to the phrase Chinese anglers use to describe B. sanae — Ghost Horsehead Fish.

“In Princess Mononoke, San is a young woman raised by wolves after being abandoned by her human parents. She sees herself as a part of the forest and fights to protect it,” Huang said in a press release. “The film delves into the complex relationship between humans and nature, promoting a message of harmonious coexistence between the two: something we hope to echo through this naming.”

While fishing is vital to the economy and acts as an important food source, fish are also vital to the ocean's ecosystem. And further research and study, especially of this species, could help preserve them for the future.

