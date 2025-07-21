Advertisement

Monitor Lizards May Share the Same Mysterious Bone Structure With a Stegosaurus

Learn more about the osteoderms found in monitor lizards – a hidden bone structure that may hold an evolutionary advantage.

ByMonica Cull
Rosenberg goanna (Varanus rosenbergi WAM R95408) with osteoderms and endoskeleton revealed in the left half. Source - Roy Ebel (Image Credit: Roy Ebel)

What do monitor lizards and the Stegosaurus have in common? According to a new study, they both have osteoderms.

New research published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society revealed for the first time that monitor lizards, commonly known as goannas in Australia, have osteoderms, a bony structure beneath the skin. This new information could help researchers understand monitor lizard evolution and how they’ve adapted to some of the world’s harshest environments.

“What’s so exciting about this finding is that it reshapes what we thought we knew about reptile evolution," said Jane Melville, Museums Victoria Research Institute Senior Curator of Terrestrial Vertebrates, in a press release. “It suggests that these skin bones may have evolved in response to environmental pressures as lizards adapted to Australia’s challenging landscapes.”

Monitor Lizard Osteoderms

According to the press release, this is the first large-scale study of osteoderms in lizards and snakes. The international research team scanned over 2,000 reptile specimens using cutting-edge micro-computed tomography (micro-CT) scanning. Most of the specimens came from museum collections, including Museums Victoria’s Research Institute.

“We were astonished to find osteoderms in 29 Australo-Papuan monitor lizard species that had never been documented before," said Roy Ebel, lead author and researcher at Museums Victoria Research Institute and the Australian National University, in a press release. “It’s a fivefold increase in known cases among goannas.”

Sharing Structure with the Stegosaurus

Osteoderms are commonly found in armadillos, crocodiles, and yes, even the mighty Stegosaurus; however, according to the study, their function has been somewhat of a mystery. Researchers know that osteoderms can provide protection, but they may also serve as a means to regulate body temperature, store calcium for mating purposes, and enhance mobility.

After the initial analysis, the researchers found that over half of all lizard species in the world have osteoderms, which is 85 percent more than previously thought.

The Benefit of Museum Archives

The researchers emphasize that the study’s success stems from the use of museum archives. Collections like those at the Museums Victoria Research Institute can help preserve valuable scientific information and biodiversity over long periods of time. According to the study, some of the specimens analyzed were over 120 years old.

New technology allowed researchers to scan these specimens without harming them. Thanks to this study, researchers have now opened the door to more questions and possibilities about osteoderms in lizards. With a new dataset of information, researchers can continue to scan the archives and discover more about lizard evolution over millions of years.

