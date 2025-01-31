Bingo and Other Social Activities Could Delay Dementia Development by 5 Years

Humans are social creatures. Many of us enjoy spending time with friends and family doing social activities, like going out to dinner, attending sporting events, and participating in book clubs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), being social offers a myriad of health benefits, including emotional regulation, reduced stress and anxiety, better sleep, and a reduced risk of heart disease and stroke.

And now, thanks to a new study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, we also know that social interactions can help delay dementia by about five years.

“This study is a follow-up on previous papers from our group showing that social activity is related to less cognitive decline in older adults,” said Bryan James, PhD, associate professor of internal medicine at Rush, in a press release.

Read More: Brain Scans Reveal That Loneliness Changes the Way We View the World

Gathering Data on Dementia

The study surveyed 1,923 older adults without dementia, with an average age of 80, who are part of the Rush Memory and Aging Project. During the survey period, 545 participants developed dementia, while 695 developed other mild cognitive impairments.

Researchers used a questionnaire to measure the participant's social activity. Questions included how often in the last few years they had participated in certain social activities, such as playing Bingo, going on overnight trips, visiting friends and family, going to sporting events, and going to restaurants.

At the start of the study, none of the participants showed signs of cognitive decline; however, after five years, the results showed that the participants with more social interactions had reduced rates of dementia.

With this information, the study suggests that an increase in social activities could lower the risk of dementia by 38 percent and could lower the risk of other mild cognitive impairments by about 21 percent compared to those who partake in fewer social activities.

A five-year delay in dementia development could reduce the financial cost of dementia care by 40 percent per person who may develop it and add three years to their lifespan.

Read More: How Loneliness Can Impact a Person's Health and Wellbeing

Understanding the Results

According to the researchers, social activities can help “strengthen neural circuits in the brain,” giving them a boost against the pathology buildup that occurs as we age. Social gatherings can stimulate the same parts of the brain associated with memory and thinking.

“Social activity challenges older adults to participate in complex interpersonal exchanges, which could promote or maintain efficient neural networks in a case of ‘use it or lose it,’” James said in a press release.

The study authors say that more research is needed to determine how well social activities can help with cognitive decline, but until then, there’s no time like the present to gather with your loved ones and play a game or two of Bingo. Who knows, it might boost your luck.

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

A graduate of UW-Whitewater, Monica Cull wrote for several organizations, including one that focused on bees and the natural world, before coming to Discover Magazine. Her current work also appears on her travel blog and Common State Magazine. Her love of science came from watching PBS shows as a kid with her mom and spending too much time binging Doctor Who.