Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Dogs are social animals and typically enjoy the company of other dogs. However, sometimes dogs can become aggressive towards other dogs, for a variety of reasons. This can be a dangerous problem, as dog aggression can lead to fights and serious injuries. In this article, we will discuss some tips on how to stop dog aggression towards other dogs.

An aggressive dog can be a real handful for any owner. It's often tough to take your dog on walks or into public when you're always worried about other dogs getting too close. This scenario puts stress on both you and your pet, making it feel like an impossible situation.

There is light at the end of the tunnel. Many dogs respond well to a variety of training methods and programs. Get educated and start working on something that may work for your dog.

When people hear the phrase "dog aggression," they often conjure up an image of a dangerous, aggressive dog. This is rarely the case. Dogs that appear aggressive and bark ferociously while on a leash are often the total opposite when they're at home relaxing with their favorite people.

It's crucial to understand the difference between a dog's temperament and their behavior. A lot of dogs that love their human companions also tend to get anxious around other animals, resulting in negative reactions.

There are several things you can do to help your dog feel more comfortable around other dogs and reduce their aggressive behaviors.

Here are a few tips:

Increase their socialization:

Take your dog to different types of places and introduce them to as many different people and animals as possible. The goal is to get them used to different situations so they don't feel as anxious.

Start with positive experiences:

Make sure the first few times your dog meets another animal, it's a positive experience. For example, if you have a friend with a calm dog, invite them over for a playdate. This will help your dog associate meeting other animals with something good.

Don't force it:

If your dog is showing signs of discomfort, don't force them to interact with the other animal. This will only make the situation worse and increase their anxiety.

Give them space:

When you're out walking your dog, give them plenty of space from other dogs. If another dog comes too close, simply move away.

Be consistent:

Dogs thrive on consistency, so it's important to be consistent with your commands and expectations. If you're not consistent, your dog will get confused and their behavior will become more erratic.

By following these tips, you can help reduce your dog's aggression towards other dogs and make them more comfortable in social situations. Just remember to be patient and consistent, and you'll see results over time.

Why has my dog become aggressive towards other dogs?

There are a number of reasons why your dog may have become aggressive towards other dogs. It could be that they were not properly socialized as a puppy and have never learned how to interact with other dogs.

It could also be that they've had a bad experience with another dog in the past and now view all dogs as a threat. Whatever the reason, it's important to understand that dog aggression is a serious problem and should be addressed as soon as possible.

Here are some tips on how to stop dog aggression towards other dogs:

The first step is to identify the trigger. What sets your dog off? Is it certain types of dogs, or all dogs? Is it when they're on a leash, or off a leash? Once you know the trigger, you can begin to work on desensitizing your dog to it. If your dog is aggressive towards all dogs, start by exposing them to small doses of positive experiences with other dogs.

This could be in the form of doggy playdates, or even just walking past other dogs on the street. The key is to go slowly and let your dog set the pace. If they seem uncomfortable or start to growl, back off and try again another day.

It's also important that you provide lots of positive reinforcement when your dog does have a good experience with another dog. This could be in the form of treats, or simply verbal praise.

If your dog is only aggressive when on a leash, you'll need to work on teaching them that being around other dogs is not a threatening experience. This will likely take some time and patience, but eventually you should be able to get your dog to a point where they can calmly walk past other dogs without reacting.

Remember, it's important to seek professional help if you're having trouble dealing with your dog's aggression. A certified trainer or behaviorist will be able to give you specific advice on how to deal with your dog's aggression and help you create a training plan that is tailored to your dog's needs.

Can a reactive dog be cured?

It's important to understand that there is no "cure" for dog aggression. However, with proper training and management, most dogs can learn to control their aggression and live peacefully with other dogs.

If you're struggling to deal with your dog's aggression, seek out professional help from a certified trainer or behaviorist. They will be able to assess your dog's individual needs and create a training plan that can help you stop your dog's aggression.

What breeds are reactive dogs?

There is no one "type" of reactive dog. Any breed can be reactive, although it's more common in certain breeds, such as herding dogs and terriers.

If you're thinking about getting a dog, it's important to do your research to make sure you're getting a breed that is a good fit for your lifestyle. If you're looking for a calm, laid-back dog, a breed that is known for being reactive is likely not the best choice.

Do some research on different breeds and talk to your veterinarian or a certified trainer to get their opinion on which breed would be the best fit for you and your family.

What Causes A Dog To Be Aggressive?

Your dog's aggression may have several underlying causes.

Fear

When dogs are scared, they may be aggressive. Your dog may have had a poor experience in the past, been subjected to abuse, or just had little contact with other dogs. All of these events might make your dog apprehensive.

Anxiety

Dogs, very similar to humans, feel anxious when their environment changes. This can happen if they move homes, or there is a new baby or pet in the house. If dogs have trouble communicating this feeling, it might come out as aggression.

Pain

Dogs who are in pain may show it through aggressiveness.

Possession

When dogs perceive that their belongings are in danger, they may become aggressive. They might feel compelled to defend their home, toys, or even their people. Food aggression against other dogs is also common.

Need For Dominance

To maintain order, dogs often designate an alpha dog. If another dog threatens its dominance, the alpha might become aggressive.

What are the different types of aggression from dogs?

There are different types of aggression, which may have different causes.

Territorial

Dogs who are territorial may be aggressive to other dogs who enter their home, yard, or car. They might also guard their food and toys from other dogs.

Protective

Dogs who feel the need to protect their family members may become aggressive to dogs who they perceive as a threat.

Fearful

Dogs who are fearful may be aggressive to anything that startles them, including other dogs. This type of aggression is often seen in rescue dogs who have had little socialization.

Predatory

Dogs who are predatory may see smaller animals, including other dogs, as prey. This type of aggression is often seen in herding breeds, such as collies and shepherds.

Redirected

Dogs who are redirected may be aggressive to other dogs because they are frustrated or aroused. For example, a dog who is tethered to a leash may become aggressive to another dog because it cannot get away.

What are some signs that your dog is becoming aggressive?

There are several warning signs that your dog may be becoming aggressive. If you see any of these signs, it's important to seek out professional help from a certified trainer or behaviorist.

Growling

Baring teeth

Lunging

Snapping

Barking

Charging

What are some things you can do to prevent dog aggression?

There are several things you can do to prevent your dog from becoming aggressive. Socialize early and often. It's important to expose your puppy to as many different people, dogs, and environments as possible. This will help them become well-rounded and less likely to be fearful or anxious in new situations.

Provide plenty of exercise.

A tired dog is a happy dog. Dogs who have lots of energy are more likely to be aggressive. Make sure you are providing your dog with enough opportunities to run, play, and burn off energy.

Obedience train your dog.

A dog who knows basic obedience commands is less likely to be aggressive. This is because they know you are the leader and will look to you for guidance in new situations.

Don't punish your dog for being aggressive.

Punishing your dog for being aggressive will only make them more anxious and increase the likelihood of aggression. If you punish your dog, they will start to associate you with the negative experience and may become aggressive to you.

Seek professional help.

If you are struggling to prevent or stop your dog's aggression, seek out professional help from a certified trainer or behaviorist. They will be able to assess the situation and create a customized training plan to help your dog.

Now that you’ve learned more about how to stop dog aggression towards other dogs, along with some tips on how to get your dog more comfortable socializing, it’s time to elaborate more on the products out there to help your dog remain calm in high stress situations:

Image courtesy Pupper

Ease your dog during travel, thunderstorms, fireworks, separation, and more. These soft chew soothe worried dogs with natural and organic herbs like chamomile and passion flower. This is a delectable method to relax your dog.

Membrane has 10 active ingredients, 15 inactive ingredients, and one goal: to soothe your canine. For maximum effectiveness and absorption, Membrane was designed. All components are examined for purity and quality by independent laboratories.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Penguin CBD oil is derived from the highest quality industrial hemp and is completely THC-free. It's also flavorless, so it's easy to give to your dog. Penguin's CBD oil comes in two strengths: 150 mg and 300 mg.

CBD oil has been shown to be effective in reducing anxiety, pain, and inflammation. It can also help to improve your dog's appetite and energy levels.

Penguin CBD oil is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds. It's also GMO-free, gluten-free, and vegan. If you're looking for a high-quality CBD oil for your dog, Penguin is a great option.

3. PetAlive Aggression Formula Homeopathic Medicine for Behavior Issues for Dogs

Image courtesy PetAlive

PetAlive Aggression Formula is a homeopathic medicine that helps to relieve aggression and other behavior issues in dogs. The formula is made with all-natural ingredients and is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds.

Aggression Formula can be used to help your dog feel more relaxed and calm. It can also be used to reduce anxiety, stress, and fear. If you're looking for a natural way to help your dog with aggression or other behavior issues, PetAlive Aggression Formula is a great option.

4. The Company of Animals Pet Corrector

Image courtesy Petco

The Company of Animals Pet Corrector is a training aid that helps to stop unwanted behaviors in dogs. The Pet Corrector emits a loud, startling noise that interrupts your dog's behavior and redirects their attention.

The Pet Corrector is a safe and effective way to stop unwanted behaviors in dogs. It's also easy to use and can be used with dogs of all sizes and breeds. If you're looking for a training aid to help stop unwanted behaviors in your dog, the Company of Animals Pet Corrector is a great option.

5. Dr. Bill’s Pet Nutrition Canine Behavior Support

Image courtesy Dr. Bill’s Pet Nutrition

Dr. Bill’s Pet Nutrition Canine Behavior Support Formula is a nutritional supplement that helps to support healthy behavior in dogs. The formula is made with all-natural ingredients and is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds.

Behavior Support Formula can be used to help your dog feel more relaxed and calm. It can also be used to reduce anxiety, stress, and fear. If you're looking for a natural way to help your dog with behavior issues, Dr. Bill's Pet Nutrition Canine Behavior Support Formula is a great option.

6. Aggression Relief Spritz Calming Supplement for Dogs

Image courtesy Tractor Supply Co.

Aggression Relief Spritz is a calming supplement for dogs that helps to reduce aggression and other behavior issues. The formula is made with all-natural ingredients and is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds.

Aggression Relief Spritz can be used to help your dog feel more relaxed and calm. It can also be used to reduce anxiety, stress, and fear. If you're looking for a natural way to help your dog with aggression or other behavior issues, Aggression Relief Spritz is a great option.

7. RelaxoPet Pro Dog Relaxation System

Image courtesy Chewy

RelaxoPet Pro is a dog relaxation system that helps to reduce anxiety and stress in dogs. The system includes a sound machine and a pressure vest that work together to help your dog relax.

RelaxoPet Pro is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds. It's also easy to use and can be used with dogs of all ages. If you're looking for a way to help your dog relax and reduce anxiety, RelaxoPet Pro is a great option.

8. Zesty Paws Advanced Stress & Anxiety Calming Bites Supplement with Melatonin & Hemp for Dogs

Image courtesy Zesty Paws

Zesty Paws Advanced Stress & Anxiety Calming Bites are a supplement that helps to reduce anxiety and stress in dogs. The formula is made with all-natural ingredients and is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds.

Calming Bites can be used to help your dog feel more relaxed and calm. It can also be used to reduce anxiety, stress, and fear. If you're looking for a natural way to help your dog with anxiety or other behavior issues, Zesty Paws Advanced Stress & Anxiety Calming Bites are a great option.

9. ThunderWunders for Dogs - Hemp Calming Chew

Image courtesy ThunderWunders

ThunderWunders for Dogs are hemp calming chew treats that help to reduce anxiety and stress in dogs. The formula is made with all-natural ingredients and is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds.

ThunderWunders can be used to help your dog feel more relaxed and calm. It can also be used to reduce anxiety, stress, and fear. If you're looking for a natural way to help your dog with anxiety or other behavior issues, ThunderWunders for Dogs are a great option.

10. Bach Rescue Remedy For Pets

Image courtesy Bach

Bach Rescue Remedy is a homeopathic remedy that helps to reduce anxiety and stress in dogs. The formula is made with all-natural ingredients and is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds.

Rescue Remedy can be used to help your dog feel more relaxed and calm. It can also be used to reduce anxiety, stress, and fear. If you're looking for a natural way to help your dog with anxiety or other behavior issues, Bach Rescue Remedy is a great option.

11. Spirit Essences Obsession Solution

Image courtesy Jackson Galaxy

Spirit Essences Obsession Solution is a flower essence remedy that helps to reduce anxiety and stress in dogs. The formula is made with all-natural ingredients and is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds.

Obsession Solution can be used to help your dog feel more relaxed and calm. It can also be used to reduce anxiety, stress, and fear. If you're looking for a natural way to help your dog with anxiety or other behavior issues, Spirit Essences Obsession Solution is a great option.