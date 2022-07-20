Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

If you are looking for the best low carb protein powders on the market, you have come to the right place. In this blog post, we will discuss the 18 best low carb protein powders in 2022. Protein powders are a great way to boost your protein intake, and they can be a helpful tool for weight loss and muscle growth.

We will go over the pros and cons of each protein powder so that you can find the perfect one for your needs. We will also provide a buyer’s guide to help you choose the right protein powder for your goals.

So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Elm & Rye Protein Supplement Orgain Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder Sunwarrior Classic Protein Powder Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder Perfect Keto Collagen Peptides Protein Powder Ketologie Collagen Keto Shake: Strawberry Keyto Collagen Protein Powder with MCT Oil RSP AvoCollagen Ora Organic Chocolate Protein Powder Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Julian Bakery Paleo Thin Protein Double Chocolate Powder Ancient Nutrition KetoCOLLAGEN Powder Legion Whey+ Chocolate Whey Isolate Protein Powder Nature Fuel Keto Meal Replacement Powder SlimFast Keto Fudge Brownie Meal Replacement Shake Powder KetoGenics Zero Carb Protein Powder Genepro G3 Unflavored Protein 1st Phorm Phormula 1

Protein powders are a great way to boost your protein intake. They can also be helpful for weight loss and muscle growth. However, not all protein powders are created equal. Some are high in carbs and sugar, while others are low in carbs and calories.

What are the benefits of low carb protein powders?

Low carb protein powders have a few benefits over their higher carb counterparts. For one, they tend to be lower in calories. This makes them great for weight loss or those who are trying to cut down on their calorie intake.

Additionally, low carb protein powders tend to be richer in protein and fiber, making them more filling and satisfying. Finally, low carb protein powders tend to have a more balanced amino acid profile, which is important for muscle growth and recovery.

Why do some people look for low carb protein powders?

People often look for low carb protein powders for weight loss or muscle building. Low carb protein powders are generally lower in calories and higher in protein, making them helpful for these goals.

Additionally, low carb protein powders tend to have a more balanced amino acid profile, which is important for muscle growth and recovery.

How to choose the best low carb protein powder for me?

When choosing a low carb protein powder, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, consider your goals. Are you looking to lose weight or build muscle?

If you're looking to lose weight, choose a protein powder that's lower in calories and higher in protein. If you're looking to build muscle, choose a protein powder that's higher in calories and has a balanced amino acid profile.

Second, consider the type of protein powder. There are whey, casein, and plant-based options. Whey protein is a fast-digesting protein that's great for post-workout recovery. Casein protein is a slow-digesting protein that's great for before bed or between meals. Plant-based protein powders are great for those who are looking for a more sustainable option.

Finally, consider the flavor and texture of the protein powder. Some protein powders can be chalky and hard to mix. Others can have an unpleasant taste. Choose a protein powder that you enjoy drinking so that you're more likely to stick with it.

Are these protein powders safe for me to take?

Yes, protein powders are generally safe for most people to take. However, if you have any allergies or medical conditions, be sure to check with your doctor before taking them.

Additionally, some protein powders may contain banned substances. Be sure to check the label carefully to make sure that the protein powder you're taking is safe for you to take.

What are the side effects of taking low carb protein powders?

The most common side effect of taking protein powder is gastrointestinal distress, such as bloating, gas, and diarrhea. This is more likely to occur if you're not used to taking protein powders or if you take too much.

Other side effects include headaches, fatigue, and dizziness. These are more likely to occur if you're taking a protein powder that's high in caffeine or other stimulants. If you experience any severe side effects, stop taking the protein powder and see a doctor.

Are there any risks associated with taking low carb protein powders?

Generally, protein powders are safe for most people to take. However, as with any supplement, there are some risks associated with taking them.

If you have any allergies or medical conditions, be sure to check with your doctor before taking protein powder. Additionally, some protein powders may contain banned substances. Be sure to check the label carefully to make sure that the protein powder you're taking is safe for you to take.

Finally, as with any supplement, there's always the risk of side effects. The most common side effect of taking protein powder is gastrointestinal distress, such as bloating, gas, and diarrhea. Other side effects include headaches, fatigue, and dizziness. If you experience any severe side effects, stop taking the protein powder and see a doctor.

When used correctly, low carb protein powders can be a helpful addition to your fitness routine. Be sure to choose a protein powder that's right for your goals and to listen to your body when taking them. If you experience any side effects, stop taking the protein powder and see a doctor.

Now that we shared this information, it's time to elaborate on the 18 best low carb protein powders:

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Protein manufacturers may cut corners by using milk from cows kept in terrible, unethical circumstances. The quality of the ingredients is reduced, leaving essential amino acids out of the milk produced by these cattle.

Elm & Rye is a different kind of company. The milk for their protein supplement comes from grass-fed cows that live on family farms in New Zealand. These cows are free to roam and eat a diet rich in nutrients, which means the milk they produce is also packed with amino acids, essential for building muscle.

Elm & Rye's protein supplement is also low in carbohydrates, making it ideal for people on a ketogenic diet or those looking to lose weight.

2. Orgain Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder

Image courtesy Amazon

If you're looking for a protein powder that's organic, plant-based, and low in carbohydrates, Orgain has you covered. This protein powder is made from a blend of pea protein, brown rice protein, and chia seeds.

It's also free of soy, gluten, dairy, and GMOs. Plus, it has 21 grams of protein and only five grams of carbohydrates per serving. Orgain's protein powder is a great option for people who are looking for an alternative to animal-based protein powders. It's also vegan and keto-friendly.

3. Sunwarrior Classic Protein Powder

Image courtesy Sunwarrior

Sunwarrior's Classic protein powder is made from a blend of brown rice protein and pea protein. It's also vegan, keto-friendly, and gluten-free. This protein powder has 18 grams of protein and only four grams of carbohydrates per serving.

Plus, it's free of soy, dairy, GMOs, and artificial ingredients. Sunwarrior's Classic protein powder is a great option for people who are looking for a clean, plant-based protein powder that's low in carbohydrates.

4. Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder

Image courtesy Vega Sport

Vega Sport's Premium protein powder is made from a blend of plant-based proteins, including pea protein, pumpkin seed protein, and alfalfa protein. It's also vegan and gluten-free. This protein powder has 30 grams of protein and only four grams of carbohydrates per serving.

Plus, it's free of dairy, soy, GMOs, and artificial ingredients. Vega Sport's Premium protein powder is a great option for people who are looking for a clean, plant-based protein powder that's high in protein and low in carbohydrates.

5. Perfect Keto Collagen Peptides Protein Powder

Image courtesy Perfect Keto

Perfect Keto's Collagen Peptides protein powder is made from grass-fed beef collagen peptides. It's also keto-friendly and gluten-free. This protein powder has 20 grams of protein and only four grams of carbohydrates per serving.

Plus, it's free of dairy, soy, GMOs, and artificial ingredients. Perfect Keto's Collagen Peptides protein powder is a great option for people who are looking for a clean, animal-based protein powder that's low in carbohydrates.

6. Ketologie Collagen Keto Shake: Strawberry

Image courtesy Ketologie

Ketologie's Collagen Keto Shake is made from grass-fed beef collagen peptides and MCT oil powder. It's also keto-friendly and gluten-free. This protein powder has 20 grams of protein and only four grams of carbohydrates per serving.

Plus, it's free of dairy, soy, GMOs, and artificial ingredients. Ketologie's Collagen Keto Shake is a great option for people who are looking for a clean, animal-based protein powder that's low in carbohydrates.

7. Keyto Collagen Protein Powder with MCT Oil

Image courtesy Keyto

Keyto's Collagen Protein Powder with MCT oil is made from grass-fed beef collagen peptides and MCT oil powder. It's also keto-friendly and gluten-free. This protein powder has 20 grams of protein and only four grams of carbohydrates per serving.

Plus, it's free of dairy, soy, GMOs, and artificial ingredients. Keyto's Collagen Protein Powder with MCT oil is a great option for people who are looking for a clean, animal-based protein powder that's low in carbohydrates.

8. RSP AvoCollagen

Image courtesy RSP

RSP's AvoCollagen is made from a blend of grass-fed beef collagen peptides and avocado protein. It's also keto-friendly and gluten-free. This protein powder has 20 grams of protein and only five grams of carbohydrates per serving.

Plus, it's free of dairy, soy, GMOs, and artificial ingredients. RSP's AvoCollagen is a great option for people who are looking for a clean, animal-based protein powder that's low in carbohydrates.

9. Ora Organic Chocolate Protein Powder

Image courtesy Ora

Ora's Chocolate Protein powder is made from a blend of plant-based proteins, including pea protein, brown rice protein, and quinoa protein. It's also vegan, keto-friendly, and gluten-free. This protein powder has 20 grams of protein and only four grams of carbohydrates per serving.

Plus, it's free of dairy, soy, GMOs, and artificial ingredients. Ora's Chocolate Protein powder is a great option for people who are looking for a clean, plant-based protein powder that's low in carbohydrates.

10. Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

Image courtesy Amazon

Vital Proteins' Collagen Peptides are made from grass-fed beef collagen peptides. They're also keto-friendly and gluten-free. These protein powders have 20 grams of protein and only four grams of carbohydrates per serving.

Plus, they're free of dairy, soy, GMOs, and artificial ingredients. Vital Proteins' Collagen Peptides are a great option for people who are looking for a clean, animal-based protein powder that's low in carbohydrates.

11. Julian Bakery Paleo Thin Protein Double Chocolate Powder

Image courtesy Julian Bakery

Julian Bakery's Paleo Thin Protein powder is made from a blend of plant-based proteins, including pea protein and pumpkin seed protein. It's also keto-friendly, gluten-free, and dairy-free. This protein powder has 20 grams of protein and only four grams of carbohydrates per serving.

Plus, it's free of soy, GMOs, and artificial ingredients. Julian Bakery's Paleo Thin Protein powder is a great option for people who are looking for a clean, plant-based protein powder that's low in carbohydrates.

12. Ancient Nutrition KetoCOLLAGEN Powder

Image courtesy Ancient Nutrition

Ancient Nutrition's KetoCOLLAGEN powder is made from grass-fed beef collagen peptides and MCT oil powder. It's also keto-friendly and gluten-free. This protein powder has 20 grams of protein and only four grams of carbohydrates per serving.

Plus, it's free of dairy, soy, GMOs, and artificial ingredients. Ancient Nutrition's KetoCOLLAGEN powder is a great option for people who are looking for a clean, animal-based protein powder that's low in carbohydrates.

13. Legion Whey+ Chocolate Whey Isolate Protein Powder

Image courtesy Legion

Legion's Whey+ protein powder is made from whey protein isolate. It's also keto-friendly and gluten-free. This protein powder has 25 grams of protein and only four grams of carbohydrates per serving.

Plus, it's free of dairy, soy, GMOs, and artificial ingredients. Legion's Whey+ protein powder is a great option for people who are looking for a clean, animal-based protein powder that's low in carbohydrates.

14. Nature Fuel Keto Meal Replacement Powder

Image courtesy Nature Fuel

Nature Fuel's Keto Meal Replacement powder is made from a blend of plant-based proteins, including pea protein and pumpkin seed protein. It's also keto-friendly, gluten-free, and dairy-free. This protein powder has 20 grams of protein and only four grams of carbohydrates per serving.

Plus, it's free of soy, GMOs, and artificial ingredients. Nature Fuel's Keto Meal Replacement powder is a great option for people who are looking for a clean, plant-based protein powder that's low in carbohydrates.

15. SlimFast Keto Fudge Brownie Meal Replacement Shake Powder

Image courtesy Slimfast

SlimFast's Keto Fudge Brownie Meal Replacement Shake powder is made from a blend of milk protein concentrate, cocoa powder, and coconut oil. It's also keto-friendly and gluten-free. This protein powder has 20 grams of protein and only four grams of carbohydrates per serving.

Plus, it's free of soy, GMOs, and artificial ingredients. SlimFast's Keto Fudge Brownie Meal Replacement Shake powder is a great option for people who are looking for a clean, animal-based protein powder that's low in carbohydrates.

16. KetoGenics Zero Carb Protein Powder

Image courtesy KetoGenics

KetoGenics' Zero Carb Protein powder is made from a blend of milk protein concentrate and whey protein isolate. It's also keto-friendly and gluten-free. This protein powder has 20 grams of protein and zero grams of carbohydrates per serving.

Plus, it's free of soy, GMOs, and artificial ingredients. KetoGenics' Zero Carb Protein powder is a great option for people who are looking for a clean, animal-based protein powder that's low in carbohydrates.

17. Genepro G3 Unflavored Protein

Image courtesy Genepro Protein, INC

Genepro's G³ protein powder is made from a blend of milk protein concentrate, whey protein isolate, and casein. It's also keto-friendly and gluten-free. This protein powder has 30 grams of protein and only three grams of carbohydrates per serving.

Plus, it's free of soy, GMOs, and artificial ingredients. Genepro's G³ protein powder is a great option for people who are looking for a clean, animal-based protein powder that's low in carbohydrates.

18. 1st Phorm Phormula 1

Image courtesy 1st Phorm

Phormula Whey Protein Isolate is made from whey protein isolate. It's also keto-friendly and gluten-free. This protein powder has 30 grams of protein and only one gram of carbohydrates per serving.

Plus, it's free of soy, GMOs, and artificial ingredients. Phormula Whey Protein Isolate is a great option for people who are looking for a clean, animal-based protein powder that's low in carbohydrates.

Is it okay to have a flavored protein powder?

There's no right or wrong answer to this question, as it depends on your personal preferences. If you're someone who enjoys the taste of protein powder and find that it helps you stay on track with your fitness goals, then by all means, flavor away! However, if you're not a fan of the taste or find that flavored powders are too sweet for your liking, then you can always stick to unflavored options.

What are the different types of protein powder?

There are many different types of protein powder available on the market today. Whey protein is the most popular type of protein powder, but there are also plant-based proteins, such as soy and pea protein.

Whey Protein

Whey protein is a complete protein, meaning it contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs to build muscle. Whey protein is also very fast-absorbing, making it ideal for post-workout recovery.

Plant-Based Proteins

Plant-based proteins are a good option for people who are looking for a dairy-free or vegan protein powder. Soy and pea protein are the most popular plant-based proteins. Hemp protein is also a good option, but it is not as easily absorbed by the body as soy and pea protein.

How do I choose a protein powder?

When choosing a protein powder, it is important to consider your goals. If you are looking to build muscle, you will need a protein powder that is high in protein and low in carbohydrates. If you are looking to lose weight, you will need a protein powder that is low in calories and fat.

There are many different brands of protein powder on the market, so it is important to do your research to find the best protein powder for your needs.

Are low carb protein powders only for people on keto?

No, low carb protein powders are not only for people on the keto diet. Low carb protein powders can be beneficial for people who are trying to lose weight or build muscle.

Do I need to take a protein powder if I am not working out?

No, you do not need to take a protein powder if you are not working out. Protein powder can be beneficial for people who are trying to build muscle, but it is not necessary for everyone.

When choosing a protein powder, it is important to consider your goals. If you are looking to build muscle, you will need a protein powder that is high in protein and low in carbohydrates. If you are looking to lose weight, you will need a protein powder that is low in calories and fat.

How long before I see results from using protein powder?

Protein powder is not a miracle drug, and it will not give you results overnight. However, if you are consistent with your protein intake and workout routine, you should start to see results within a few weeks.

Final Thoughts on 18 Best Low Carb Protein Powders in 2022

With so many different options of protein powder out there, it's easy to get confused or overwhelmed with which one may be right for you. We hope that our list of the 18 best low carb protein powders has helped you determine which one seems best for you.

If you're still confused, just choose one that seems right and give it a try! You'll know soon enough if it was the right protein powder for you.