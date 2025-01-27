Why We Get Dark Circles Under Our Eyes and How to Treat Them

Having dark circles under your eyes could be a tell-tale sign of several things. They usually appear if you’re tired but can also be genetic, or a sign of stress, among others. Dark circles can happen to almost anyone of any age and gender, and there are several ways to lighten their appearance and help them fade.

What Causes Dark Circles Under Eyes?

Whether you’ve had a long and stressful week at work or pulled an all-nighter studying for an exam, you’ve likely experienced dark under your eyes. Dark circles under the eyes usually appear purple, blue, brown, or black, similar to a bruise. While there are several reasons as to why they appear, oftentimes, it’s associated with being tired.

However, according to health professionals at UCLA, besides being an indicator of tiredness, the dark circles under your eyes can also be genetic, a sign of stress, a symptom of a different health condition, or a sign of excessive drinking and smoking.

Health conditions that can lead to dark under-eye circles include skin conditions, such as eczema and hyperpigmentation, and respiratory conditions, such as asthma and severe allergies. Poor circulation is another cause.

With many of these conditions, the skin is pale, causing the blood vessels around the eyes to appear easier. Then, if you itch your eyes, that can cause the blood vessels to swell or even break under the eyes, giving off a bruised appearance. With hyperpigmentation — a condition where patches of skin are darker than others — sun exposure can lead to dark circles.

Another main cause is aging. As our bodies age, our skin can lose its elasticity and thin out, which causes the blood vessels to appear easier.

How to Treat Dark Circles

Depending on the cause of the dark circles, there are several ways to treat or prevent them. Getting enough sleep and staying hydrated is a great start. Those with hyperpigmentation should wear sunscreen daily and sunglasses outside to help prevent darker circles under the eyes. Another treatment for hyperpigmentation could be retinoid creams.

Cold compresses or even cold tea bags can also help reduce inflamed blood vessels and puffy eyes. The cold tea bags, which contain caffeine and other antioxidants, can help increase blood circulation. Facials can treat dark under eyes, since they are relaxing and also improve circulation. For a quick cosmetic fix, you can cover the dark circles with makeup to reduce the look of them.

If the dark under-eye circles are more prominent, there are other medical procedures such as chemical peels, tissue fillers, and laser therapy, among others. If you’re concerned about your dark under-eye circles, ask your doctor or medical professional for advice.

