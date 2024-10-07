What You Need to Know About Sun Poisoning and How to Prevent It

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Summer may be over in the Western Hemisphere by now, but that doesn’t mean that sunburn stops for the season. Many of us might be familiar with the heated skin and gnarly new tanlines that follow us home after a day spent under the sun – but what happens when sunburn becomes serious?

While “sun poisoning” is not an official medical diagnosis, it’s a term many doctors use to refer to this kind of intense sunburn.

If you haven’t heard of it before, it might be even more difficult to gauge what it is and what to do if you get it. Here is what you need to know about sun poisoning and how to avoid it.

What is Sun Poisoning?

The term “sun poisoning” itself can be a bit misleading. You’re not actually “poisoned,” per se. According to Harvard Health, sun poisoning actually encapsulates a much more severe degree of sunburn than your typical post-sunbathing redness.

“Sunburn, obviously, I think a lot of us have had. It has a little bit of light sweating, feeling tender or hot, or even getting tiny blisters,” says Golara Honari, a dermatologist and clinical associate professor of dermatology at Stanford University. “But usually with sun poisoning, when we have those severe reactions after prolonged, unprotected exposure to sun, it’s a very painful condition.”

Who is Vulnerable to Sun Poisoning?

Some people can be more vulnerable to sun poisoning than others. Individuals with skin conditions that make them more sensitive to the sun or people taking certain medications like blood pressure medication or St. John’s Wort can all be more susceptible to sunburn. Even artificial tanning methods, like tanning beds or spray tans, can leave you vulnerable to UV exposure.

Finally, while people with lighter skin are typically more vulnerable to sunburn, it’s also important that people with darker skin tones protect themselves from the sun.

“When you have a really fair-skinned person, the amount of time that they’re going to need to be out in the sun to get sun poisoning is much shorter than [someone with] darker skin,” Honari says. “But even [someone with] darker skin can potentially get sun poisoning too, depending on how long they’ve been out.”

When is the Sun Strongest?

The sun is the strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., which can expose people to too many UV rays if they don’t put on enough sunscreen or reapply it often enough.

“Sometimes we put on a little bit of sunscreen, but that’s really not giving us proper coverage. That’s still considered inefficient protection,” Honari says. “[Sunburn] has to do with the duration and amount of UV exposure, which obviously changes depending on the timing of the day, timing of the season, skin type, and skin color as well.”

What Does Sun Poisoning Look Like?

Alongside the typical symptoms associated with classic sunburn, sun poisoning also comes with a slew of other systemic reactions. These symptoms include:

Fever or chills

Dehydration

Blisters

Headache and dizziness

Nausea and vomiting

Swelling and inflammation

Pain

Rash

Itchiness

The Difference Between Sun Poisoning and Sunburn

With sun poisoning, these symptoms also tend to last longer and feel more intense. The presence of large blisters and painful inflammation, for example, can indicate a more serious sunburn. “Sunburn should not typically have those systemic symptoms,” Honari says.

Redness of the skin can also act as a good indicator of how bad your sunburn is, but Honari cautions against using this as your sole marker. “In skin of color, you may not see redness as much,” she adds.

While you may not always experience all of these symptoms at once, doctors also warn that sun poisoning can come compounded with other conditions, like heat exhaustion and heat stroke. These conditions can cause severe dehydration as our bodies lose fluids attempting to cool us – on top of feeling faint, dizzy, or confused. Heat stroke is especially dangerous as, if left untreated, it can lead to further complications and even death.

How Long Does Sun Poisoning Last?

The time it takes to recover from sun poisoning varies per person. “It depends on how you’re taking care of it, how extensive it is, [and] what percentage of the body surface is involved,” Honari says.

The first few days after intense sun exposure are typically the most uncomfortable and painful. While mild sunburns can typically resolve within a week or so, sun poisoning may take up to a few weeks to fully clear up.

Treatments for Sun Poisoning

Sun poisoning can be treatable with home remedies. Simple emollients can help moisturize affected skin, though Honari and other doctors caution against using anything with heavy fragrances. Good alternatives include Vaseline, aloe vera, or even coconut oil.

Applying cool compresses and taking oatmeal baths can also help alleviate symptoms and keep you moisturized. It’s important not to apply ice-cold temperatures to your sunburn, as you may risk shocking your skin with even more extreme temperatures.

If necessary, over-the-counter pain relievers can help alleviate discomfort. Avoid touching or popping any blisters, as that might open those wounds up to potential infections.

Overall, one of the most important things you can do to recover from sun poisoning is to stay hydrated and out of the sun.

When to Seek Medical Attention

To gauge when you might need to seek medical attention, Honari says, “The timing of seeking medical care could vary depending on the severity and how the symptoms appear. But I would highly suggest that, if [people] see large areas of body involvement, skin tenderness, any of the systemic symptoms that we talked about, it’s reasonable to seek care.”

Those systemic symptoms include skin tenderness, diffuse pain and discomfort, fever, and signs of dehydration like dizziness or fatigue. It’s especially important to see a doctor if you notice signs of infection in your blisters – which can manifest as increased pain, warmth, pus, and swelling – or are experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion or stroke.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, other reasons to see your healthcare provider are if your sunburn covers more than 20 percent of your body — like your leg or entire back. If home treatment alone can’t resolve your symptoms or they worsen, it may also be wise to see your doctor.

Can You Die From Sun Poisoning?

While it’s difficult to say that someone could die from sun poisoning alone, complications arising from a perfect storm of compounding conditions – like untreated infections or heat stroke – could be potentially life-threatening, even to healthy individuals.

“It is potentially possible because of that heat exhaustion,” Honari says. “And then there are other complications that can happen. If I have a big blister and then it gets infected, that’s going to open a whole new door of things.”

Other complications arising from any kind of sunburn, of course, are an elevated risk of skin cancer, as well as potential skin scarring from severe blistering.

How to Avoid Sun Poisoning

While it may feel intimidating to know so much could potentially go wrong with just one day caught slacking in the sun, luckily, avoiding sunburn and sun poisoning is relatively simple.

Avoiding spending too much time in the sun during peak hours will save you from the brunt of UV exposure. If you do have to be out, wearing UV-protected clothing and long sleeves while utilizing shade to your advantage can provide extra insurance that you won’t be getting burns any time soon. Don’t underestimate the power of sunglasses, hats, and staying hydrated, either.

It’s also imperative to cover yourself liberally with sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 and to make sure you don’t forget to reapply it, especially if sweating or going into water. Moreover, finding the right type of sunscreen that your skin can tolerate is also important in protecting yourself: Sometimes, chemicals in certain sunscreens may irritate your skin and make it even more sensitive.

