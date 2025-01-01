Katie Liu

Katie Liu is a science journalist who writes for Discover Magazine, covering scientific studies on human health, archaeology, and the environment around us. She is especially partial to anything concerning the latest developments and research in space exploration and discovery.



Before interning and freelancing at Discover, Katie was featured in publications like Mochi Magazine, YR Media, and HELIX, which is one of Northwestern University's online science publications. Her passion for science writing began during her time at Northwestern University, where she graduated with a bachelor's of science in journalism in 2024 as a top scholar in her class.