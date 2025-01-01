Advertisement

Katie Liu is a science journalist who writes for Discover Magazine, covering scientific studies on human health, archaeology, and the environment around us. She is especially partial to anything concerning the latest developments and research in space exploration and discovery. 

Before interning and freelancing at Discover, Katie was featured in publications like Mochi Magazine, YR Media, and HELIX, which is one of Northwestern University's online science publications. Her passion for science writing began during her time at Northwestern University, where she graduated with a bachelor's of science in journalism in 2024 as a top scholar in her class.
NGC4676
Dancing Mice and Bunny-Eared Jellyfish Galaxies — 6 Strange Shapes of Our Universe
Salt alternatives
Eating Too Much Salt? Potassium Chloride Could be a Healthier Alternative
Dog onboard a flight on a plane
Are Planes Safe for Dogs and Cats? Here’s What to Know About Pet Travel
Virtual therapy
Is Virtual Therapy the Most Effective Treatment for Mental Health Issues?
Human lifespan
Humans May Have a Limited Lifespan, but That Doesn’t Mean It Can’t be Broken
Blue-ringed octopus
The Tiny Blue-Ringed Octopus Is Iridescent and Deadly
Houseplant fungus gnat
How to Get Rid of Gnats Safely
Ladybug on a White Daisy Against a Blue Background
Why Ladybugs Symbolize Good Luck and Other Facts
Man applying cream on sunburn
What You Need to Know About Sun Poisoning and How to Prevent It
detailed sunflower with seeds fibonacci sequence
Are These 10 Natural Occurrences Examples of the Fibonacci Sequence?
silver tabby cat sleeping
Everything You Need to Know About How Cats Sleep
Apollo 11 astronaut spacesuit
NASA Astronaut Spacesuits are Essentially Miniature Spacecrafts

