Turmeric Has a Variety of Benefits and Can Help You Maintain a Healthy Weight

Of late, health enthusiasts have seen the numerous benefits of golden orange turmeric. The spice comes from the rhizome, the root of a tree that’s traditionally grown in Asia. It can be used in all sorts of spicy cooking, such as smoothies, lattes, and so on.

Its health benefits have become so widely known that many people now take turmeric supplements for everything from joint health to cardiovascular disease and more recently, in helping to shed those extra pounds.

The Heath Benefits of Turmeric

Turmeric is helpful for treating a range of ailments because it contains curcumin, a potent health compound, says Lina Begdache, a registered dietitian and associate professor in the Health and Wellness Studies Division of Binghamton’s Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences in New York.

“Curcumin in turmeric has strong anti-inflammatory effects, which may help reduce chronic inflammation linked to various diseases, such as arthritis, heart disease, and inflammatory bowel disease,” says Begdache.

What’s more, turmeric contains antioxidants known to neutralize many free radicals that can damage cells in the body and cause neurodegenerative and cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

It’s also been known to improve joint health, reducing the impacts of rheumatoid and osteoarthritis with fewer side effects than other medications. A January 2021 review of ten studies published in the journal BMJ Open Sport and Exercise Science found that turmeric indeed reduced knee pain caused by osteoarthritis.

Curcumin also impacts the growth of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which boosts the growth of new neurons and decreases the risk of cognitive decline with age. “It has potential in reducing the risk of Alzheimer's disease and improving memory and mood,” says Begdache.

Additionally, turmeric may improve cardiovascular health, according to a January 2022 study published in the journal Cells. Researchers wrote that curcumin reduces oxidative stress that can lead to vascular dysfunction.

Turmeric for Weight Loss

Not only can turmeric separately reduce chronic diseases like arthritis and cardiovascular disease, but it’s also been shown to aid in weight loss and reduce obesity, which can separately lead to a reduction in the risk of chronic diseases.

The active compound curcumin has been shown to increase weight loss in some studies, says Begdache. "Curcumin has potent anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce inflammation in fat tissues, and chronic inflammation is often linked to obesity,” she adds.

Curcumin may also aid in the regulation of some of the hormones that amp up metabolism while also improving insulin sensitivity to help stave off diabetes. Still, there’s a lot we don’t understand about turmeric and weight loss, particularly with regard to the mechanism for how it works.

According to a January 2022 article published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, curcumin intake allowed for the suppression of fall cells by stimulating a cascade of metabolic hormones.

How to Add Turmeric to Your Diet

If you’re looking to add turmeric to your diet, there are a host of ways to do it. Consider adding 1/2 tsp of the spice to warm milk and making a turmeric latte. Or add it to tea and smoothies (it’s better paired with healthy fats like avocado or coconut oil for better absorption). Add to curries, soups, stews, or even sprinkled on top of a salad, says Begdache.

If you’re supplementing turmeric, make sure to purchase high-quality supplements that are whole and don’t contain additives. Choose products that are organic and independently certified by a third party.

But no matter how you do it, turmeric can be a great addition to a healthy diet, and it might even help you lose weight in the new year.

Sara Novak is a science journalist based in South Carolina. In addition to writing for Discover, her work appears in Scientific American, Popular Science, New Scientist, Sierra Magazine, Astronomy Magazine, and many more. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the Grady School of Journalism at the University of Georgia. She's also a candidate for a master’s degree in science writing from Johns Hopkins University, (expected graduation 2023).