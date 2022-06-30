Health

Time-Travelling Stool Could Address Diseases Linked to Your Gut

Scientists propose transplanting your own youthful stool to treat diseases like asthma, irritable bowel syndrome and more.

By Jason P. DinhJun 30, 2022 10:00 AM
Fecal transplant
(Credit: TopMicrobialStock/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

You should save your poop when you’re young. You might want it when you’re older.

In a new opinion article, scientists suggest that freezing your stool at a young age and using it as transplant fecal matter could help to restore your microbial community. This process could help treat some diseases like asthma, colorectal cancer, irritable bowel syndrome, diabetes and Clostridioides difficile infection. C. difficile, or C. diff, kills 29,000 people in the U.S. each year.

With the advent of antibiotics, processed foods and highly sanitized environments, our gut has undergone massive changes since the industrial age. Researchers are suggesting to “rewild” our microbiome, meaning to restore it to its pre-industrial state. To send your microbiome back in time, physicians can transplant stool collected from nonindustrial hunter-gatherer societies either using a colonoscope, a nasal tube or a “poop pill.”

However, the pool of potential donors for rewilding is limited, and it’s not clear whether a preindustrial microbiome will even help humans living in the industrial world. What’s more — compatibility issues between the host and donor limits the success rate.

Instead of rewilding our microbiomes, scientists suggest we rejuvenate them. This gets around donor-host compatibility issues and widens the population of potential stool donors.

The idea is to store your microbiome in a stool bank when you are young and healthy, and if you need a transplant in the future, you take one from your younger self. It’s like a fountain of youth for your gut.

People already do similar tissue banking with cord blood, which are stem cell rich tissues found in the umbilical cord. Experts can store cord blood for over 20 years and resurrect it to treat immune or metabolism disorders.

“We anticipate that the chance of using stool samples is much higher than for cord blood,” says Yang-Yu Liu, an associate professor at Harvard and co-author on the paper, in a press release.

But microbiome rejuvenation isn’t without its challenges. For one, it’s not clear how long rejuvenation lasts. This could just be a short-term fix. Researchers also need to figure out how much of the stool to store, if they can use cryopreservation and whether it’s a cost-effective treatment for patients.

The authors conclude in the article that “it’s promising, but not a panacea.” More basic research still needs to be done, and microbiome rejuvenation won’t fix everything. Patients will probably still have to make lifestyle and diet changes to fully restore their gut.

Despite the open questions, Yang says in a press release that it’s imperative for scientists to pursue the potentially life-saving medical intervention. “As scientists, our job is to provide a scientific solution that may eventually benefit human well-being.”

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
Health
The Long-Term Effects of Alcohol on Sleep Quality
Health
The Mental and Physical Benefits of Getting Outdoors
Health
Woman's Breathing Difficulties Baffle Doctors
Health
TikTok Responsible For Mediterranean Diet Misinformation, New Study Suggests
Health
A History of Smallpox Disease and Why It Relates to Monkeypox
Health
Why Some Plant-Based Diets Could Reduce Your Risk of Diabetes
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopDiscover 2022 Calendar
My Science ShopStrange Science
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright Policy
Copyright © 2022 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login