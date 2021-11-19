Thanksgiving is upon us once again. It’s time to gather with our friends and families and dig into a delicious feast! Hopefully, this year feels a little more normal than it did in 2020. As you pass around the dishes of sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole and of course the turkey, do you ever wonder how these Thanksgiving favorites can affect your mind and body? Here’s a list of the top 10 favorite Thanksgiving foods and how they impact your health.

Rolls

Don’t you just love a good dinner roll? Light, airy and that wonderful buttery smell. Recently, bread and dinner rolls have gotten a lot of flak for not being “good for you.” But, like all foods, how “good” something is for you typically depends on the portion you consume. We don’t suggest eating just bread – your body won’t get all the nutrients it needs to maintain its health. However, bread does have some nutritional value:

Bread helps support the probiotics in your body.

Bread contains fiber which is key for digestion. Fiber is also key in helping to maintain blood sugar

Bread is low in fat.

Bread has protein.

Bread can help prevent certain cancers.

Now, most of these health benefits come from eating whole grains; white bread that contains bleached flour isn’t as nutritious for your body. Switch to whole grain rolls for one of the healthiest foods to eat on Thanksgiving.

A dinner roll contains fiber and protein that are beneficial for your body, once again if consumed in moderation. But go ahead, have two. We won’t tell anyone.

Cranberry Sauce

Whether you make your own cranberry sauce or buy it from the store, this sweet, red garnish is still delicious and nutritious. No wonder it ended up on the top ten favorite Thanksgiving foods list! Cranberries were essential to some Native American tribes. Especially the Wampanoag, who celebrated the first Thanksgiving with the Pilgrims. They used it for dying, food, and medicine. Since it is theorized that cranberries were used at the first Thanksgiving, they have since then become a staple on the dinner table.

Much like dinner rolls, cranberries are high in fiber and low in fat. Which means they are excellent for digestion. The two major benefits of cranberry sauce, however, is that it is packed full of vitamin C and antioxidants, both of which are great at helping you build up your immune system – especially since cold and flu season is on the way.

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes, much like cranberry sauce, help add a little sweetness to the traditional savory Thanksgiving dinner. Typically topped with marshmallows and a sugary oat crumble, sweet potatoes are one of the healthiest foods to eat on Thanksgiving. Of course, they would be more so without the sugary toppings, but you can indulge for the day.

Sweet potatoes also are full of protein and fiber (something you’ll need to help your digestive system on turkey day). Sweet potatoes are all full of great vitamins such as Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, Vitamin C.

Sweet potatoes also are great immunity boosters, pathogen fighters and brain boosters. This is why they fall into the top ten favorite Thanksgiving foods. Or is it the marshmallows? We’ll let you decide.

Mashed Potatoes

It’s a safe bet that mashed potatoes are always a favorite at Thanksgiving. And better yet, they’re actually pretty good for you! Potatoes are full of potassium, which can help lower blood pressure and help to nourish your muscles.

Potatoes also have a lot of vitamin B6. This is a great vitamin for your metabolism. If you want to keep mashed potatoes one of the healthiest foods for Thanksgiving, we suggest laying off salt and butter. These can counteract the nutrition of your potatoes.

Gravy

You can’t have your mashed potatoes without the gravy! While this is a tasty topping, unfortunately, gravy does not have a lot of health benefits … if any at all. Gravy is made from the juices that come off meat while it cooks. The juices are typically combined with flour or corn starch to thicken them up. Gravy has a lot of excess salt, no fiber and very little protein. It’s definitely not the healthiest food for Thanksgiving, but we’re not going to stop you from adding a little bit to your mashed potatoes.

Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese is the ultimate comfort food. That’s why it’s made its way to the top 10 favorite Thanksgiving foods list. Unfortunately, much like gravy, there isn’t a whole lot of nutritional value in mac n cheese. The cheese itself carries all the nutritional value, with protein as well as healthy fat. The noodles do contain fiber, which is good for digestion, but the combo makes for a high-carb, high-calorie and high-sodium dish. When you’re scooping your mac n cheese this Thanksgiving, maybe cut back on your portion. Or don’t, we aren’t your mom.

Green Bean Casserole

The beans, the cream of mushroom soup, the crunchy onions. Mmm …can’t you just taste it? It’s no surprise that green bean casserole made the top 10 favorite Thanksgiving foods list. Now, while you may be thinking that you’re getting a double helping of veggies in your casserole, the unfortunate news is that many green bean casserole recipes require canned veggies, soup and fried onions. These can be overly processed and contain a high amount of sodium. However, if you used fresh ingredients, your casserole can contain a lot more nutrients, including:

Fiber

Vitamin A

Vitamins B1, B2 and B6

Calcium

These are just a few of green beans’ many health benefits. If you’re using fresh beans, make sure you take an extra scoop of casserole.

Stuffing

Stuffing can make or break your Thanksgiving dinner. Everyone seems to have a secret recipe. Stuffing, though mostly bread, can be one of the healthiest foods to eat on Thanksgiving, especially if it’s made right. Use whole wheat bread – including the crust – to get the extra fiber and nutrients that are excellent for digestion. Your stuffing will also include a lot of great protein and antioxidants.

Scoop up some more stuffing this year!

Turkey

We all know that turkey is the main dish of the day, but is it one of the healthiest foods to eat on Thanksgiving? Turkey is full of lean protein, B vitamins, and can even help boost serotonin levels! No wonder everyone is feeling full, happy, and sleepy after their Thanksgiving feast!

Pumpkin Pie

Last but certainly not least on our top 10 favorite Thanksgiving foods list is the pumpkin pie! Pumpkin is full of vitamins and other essential nutrients for your health. Pumpkin contains potassium, which can help lower your blood sugar and vitamin C for immune health. The major benefit is beta-carotene, which can help lower the risk of cancer.

What do you think of the top 10 favorite Thanksgiving foods? Are you surprised by the benefits many of them have? Of course, there can be too much of a good thing. While these foods have a great source of nutrients, overeating them can take away many of their benefits. It's not always easy, but everything is better in moderation.

Happy Thanksgiving!