Sugary Drinks Disrupt Human Organs as They Pass Through the Body

We’ve been warned repeatedly that sugary beverages are bad for us and are associated with a variety of diseases, But the hows and whys have perhaps not been communicated clearly. So, before you reach for that next can of cola, consider this study in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry that shows the effects such drinks have on individual organs, as well as overall physical, molecular, and metabolic processes in the body.

Taking a closer look at sugar’s impact throughout the body takes on some urgency as multiple studies have shown increasing consumption of sugary drinks globally. That pattern, if sustained, could lead to growth in metabolic diseases like diabetes and obesity around the world.

How Sugar Affects Individual Organs

Although researchers in India used mice while studying the effects of sugary beverages on the body, their methods closely mimic how we consume sweet drinks and should closely mirror the effects on human organs. The scientists fed mice solutions that contained 10 percent sucrose. They then examined its effects organ by organ.

The first and perhaps most significant impact they saw was in the small intestine, which appears to play a major role in systemic glucose imbalance. Excessive sucrose consumption appears to cause a "molecular addiction" in the intestinal lining, according to a press release. Essentially, the intestine gives priority to glucose absorption, putting uptake of essential nutrients like amino acids and fats in the back of the queue.

This resulting nutrient uptake imbalance then causes some downstream effects. It first disrupts energy metabolism. Then it causes problems in other organs and tissues, including the liver and muscles.

Potential Medicine for Metabolic Disorders

When the liver absorbs excess sugar, it doesn’t appear to change gene expression to combat it. Instead, the organ triggers insulin resistance within it. That, in turn boosts glucose production by the liver that furthers metabolic imbalance.

Skeletal muscles are also affected. They demonstrate processing and using the excess glucose, further exacerbating metabolic issues.

The authors note that the study’s implications are twofold. First, it provides evidence of exactly how excess sugar interferes with key organs in the body that affect metabolism. Second, it provides some targets for medicine for people with metabolic disorders.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

