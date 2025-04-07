Measles Cases Are on the Rise in the U.S. — Here's How to Stay Safe

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the state’s measles outbreak has reached 481 cases since January 2025 and has led to the deaths of two school-aged children and possibly one adult, though officials are still looking into the individual's cause of death.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the measles outbreak is not isolated to Texas and has moved to other areas of the U.S. There are now, as of April 3, 2025, over 600 cases in the U.S. This number already exceeds the 285 cases reported in 2024. As the virus continues to spread, here’s what you need to know about it.

What Is the Measles Virus?

Measles is a highly-contagious air born virus. It typically spreads from an infected person sneezing, coughing, or breathing, according to the National Health Service (NHS). Though adults can become infected, children are more susceptible to measles.

Early symptoms can present as the following, according to the World Health Organization (WHO):

Cough

Runny nose

Fever

Watery, red eyes

White spots inside the mouth (inside cheeks)

However, the biggest sign of measles is typically a full-body rash that starts on the head and face before spreading to the rest of the body. The virus usually lasts about 10 to 14 days, according to the Cleveland Clinic, that is, if the virus hasn’t caused other complications.

Complications Caused by Measles

Measles can cause a slew of complications, especially in those who are high risk. According to the WHO, children under 5 years of age, immunocompromised people, and pregnant people all have a higher risk of contracting measles. Along with that, these groups are also more likely to develop complications from measles.

These complications included severe dehydration, typically caused by diarrhea. Those in the high-risk groups could also develop ear infections, blindness, encephalitis — a brain swelling infection — and respiratory illnesses, including pneumonia, bronchiectasis, and laryngitis. Pregnant people who contract measles may deliver their baby prematurely.

The biggest issue caused by measles can be death. According to the WHO, over 107,000 people died due to complications from measles across the globe in 2023, and most of these people were children.

However, measles is a fairly preventable virus.

How to Prevent Measles

In 1963, the first measles vaccines began their rollout in the U.S. Now, most children receive their measles vaccine through their MMR — measles, mumps, and rubella — shot. This two-dose shot is usually administered by doctors to children when they are around 12 to 15 months old, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Children then receive their second MMR vaccine when they are between the ages of four and six.

According to multiple public heath agencies, including the Texas Department of State Health Services, the CDC, the NHS, the WHO, and the Cleveland Clinic, vaccinating against the measles is still the most efficient way to prevent contracting and spreading the virus.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

