How to Navigate Health Information and be a Smart Consumer in the Digital Age

Health news is hard to avoid, and hard to navigate. Here are some reminders for finding reliable health information. (Credit: Shyntartanya/Shutterstock)

There’s no limit to the number of health headlines that you’ll find as you scroll through the news, announcing new threats, novel treatments, and amazing tips and tricks that will surely help your diet, your digestion, and your overall wellbeing. If you’re lucky, you’ll find insights that could help you take control of your health. But if you aren’t, it’s possible you’ll find information that could lead you astray, pointing you in unproductive, damaging, or dangerous directions.

If you’ve ever wondered whether to believe the health information that you see, well, this one’s for you. Here’s what to remember about the science that supports the headlines, with some recommendations for sifting through the news.

Cutting Through Confusion

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the strongest health information is rooted in scientific research, which is revised and refined over time. While some results are reversed, others are amended as researchers attempt to replicate their previous findings. And that’s all part of the process, though it can leave us feeling confused when we stumble across a result that hasn’t been found before.

By considering the results of studies over time, rather than the results of a single study, you can overcome the confusion of novel findings. While a single study can produce promising conclusions, you can’t always rely on them until they’ve been backed by additional research.

As such, avoid making dramatic decisions about your health based on a single study or a single-study news story, and avoid making dramatic decisions on your own. Watch out for additional research, and be ready to discuss the results with your doctor once more studies are available.

Tips For Finding Credible Information

Almost as tricky as navigating new research is identifying health news and information that are trustworthy. For a long time, federal agencies like the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were the standard for health information in the United States. But other sources have historically shared trustworthy information on disease and day-to-day wellness, too.

State institutions, research universities, and research hospitals are typically credible sources (think Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, and Mayo Clinic), as are reputable international health institutions. So, too, are nonprofit organizations like the American Heart Association and the Alzheimer’s Association. Depending on the type of information you’re looking for, sources from other countries are also reliable for news consumers in the U.S., such as the Public Health Agency of Canada and the National Health Service of the United Kingdom.

Ultimately, whatever source you choose, you should always consider the credibility of the news and information you consume, asking yourself the following questions.

1. Who published the story, and what was the purpose of publishing it?

Was the news published by a reliable source, such as a respected science institution or a reputable science publication, or was it published by a blogger or social media user without a science background? Similarly, was the story written and published to inform, or was its purpose to sell something or to promote some sort of agenda? The best health information is always meant to inform, and it comes from sources with a strong scientific reputation.

2. What was the scientific support for the story?

Did the story cite specific studies to bolster its claims? Did it cite specific scientists? Health information that references real research tends to be more reliable than health information that doesn’t.

3. Who wrote the scientific studies, and who published and reviewed them?

Were the cited scientific studies written by reliable scientists, and were they published in reputable journals? Were they peer-reviewed?

4. What were the study types and sizes?

Were the study participants human, and how many were there? The findings from animal research aren’t typically as important for human health as findings from human research, while the results tend to be more meaningful when they come from larger studies.

5. When were the studies published, and were they the first to report their findings?

It’s best to consult health information that isn’t too old or tentative.

6. Does the news story sound believable?

Does the story summarize the research in a balanced and accurate way? Look at the tone of the advice, and be wary of any statements that sound too bizarre or too wonderful to be true.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

