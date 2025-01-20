Excessive Worry About Health Could be Signs of Illness Anxiety Disorder

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Throughout the course of our lives, many of us will have some concern about our health. Whether that’s diet related, lifestyle, or something else entirely. But for many people, this can become more than just a transitory concern and become an all-consuming worry and source of anxiety.

Health anxiety has become somewhat of a catchall phrase and exists on a broad spectrum, explains Timothy Scarella, an instructor in psychiatry at Harvard University.

The range starts with a healthy level of concern, which makes sure we visit the doctor and get regular checkups, to extreme levels of “pathologic health anxiety,” which can lead to an unhealthy obsession with our own state of wellness, he says.

“If you tested every person in the world, you would find a range of how anxious people are about their health and how much trouble that causes them,” Scarella says.

Illness Anxiety Disorder

Colloquially, a constant concern for health is known as hypochondria. But medically speaking, when this concern tips over to obsessive or harmful behavior, it’s referred to as illness anxiety disorder. Fear or concern of serious illness can take over a person’s life. That’s separate from health anxiety and is also referred to as hypochondriasis.

“Essentially, a person with illness anxiety disorder is, what we would say, excessively worried about either being sick or getting sick,” says Scarella. “It's a topic that sticks in their mind, that they think about, they ruminate about and is often upsetting for them.”

Concerns Could Lead to Dr. Google

Health professionals also now contend with the rise of internet searches for medical diagnosis; referred to as Dr. Google, or people consulting the internet to address their concerns and possible symptoms. This has led to a condition known as cyberchondria.

That means repeated and prolonged time spent online researching symptoms, which can result in excessive concerns around health, potentially exacerbates existing anxiety in some cases. For those already susceptible to health anxiety or with illness anxiety disorder it can increase stress and cause further problems.

“The bottom line is, if you wanted to spend 24 hours a day looking this stuff up, you could do it and that just wasn't true 20 or so years ago,” says Scarella.

Though access to such information has its benefits and can be incredibly helpful for some, he says, the opposite can also be true for those with either general health or illness anxiety.

Why Health Anxiety Is an Issue

Those with illness anxiety disorder will often have trouble finding reassurance in a reasonable way, which can drive “repetitive behaviors or escalating strategies to try to relieve that,” says David Smithson, outreach manager with Anxiety UK.

This can lead to frequent visits to the doctor and recurrent medical testing to gain that reassurance. It can also lead to behaviors that can be harmful to health, such as social isolation, substance misuse, and can lead to other mental health issues such as depression.

“People become preoccupied with that, in some cases, and worry about the slightest suggestion or hint of one of those symptoms being present in their body,” says Smithson. “If you suspect you've got a serious life-threatening illness, it can become very debilitating and can be extremely concerning to you as an individual.”

The Causes and Risks

What causes illness anxiety disorder can vary person to person. Many people are predisposed to anxiety, says Scarella, and what may be a personality trait can tip over into this disorder in some cases. Personal experience, such as an illness or death in the family, can also cause the disorder or exacerbate it.

Many with illness anxiety disorder may avoid health checkups entirely out of fear of a diagnosis of a serious health issue.

“There's often an assumption that people with illness anxiety end up being healthier than other people because they're so vigilant about their health,” Scarella says.

But in his experience and based on scientific data, that’s usually not the case.

“People actually tend to be less good about their regular dental care, their cancer screenings, or preventative care that keeps people well, because part of an anxiety disorder is the focus of your attention in the wrong place,” says Scarella.

A study published in 2023, for example, surveyed several thousand people in Sweden and found that those with the disorder may actually die earlier than others with reduced levels of anxiety. On average, those with illness anxiety disorder died five years earlier and were at higher risk of suicide.

Treating the Anxiety

But crucially, these are treatable conditions. A range of treatments can support those with concerns around their health, particularly severe cases such as illness anxiety disorder. That can range from medication in some instances, to psychotherapy and cognitive behavioral therapy.

“What that [treatment] looks like will vary from person,” says Smithson. “Sometimes it's just a case of knowledge and understanding what's causing anxiety so they can deal with it better.”

Scarella agrees and emphasizes that those struggling with health concerns should seek help and support as their quality of life can improve.

“This is a treatable condition, and I think it starts with telling your doctor about it, saying I need help with this,” says Scarella. “People who have had this dominate their lives can certainly go back to a place where it doesn’t.”

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Article Sources:

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Sean Mowbray is a freelance writer based in Scotland. He covers the environment, archaeology, and general science topics. His work has also appeared in outlets such as Mongabay, New Scientist, Hakai Magazine, Ancient History Magazine, and others.