A New, Single Smart Capsule Could Help Us Take Our Meds All at Once

Medications in the capsules are separated by pH-responsive polymer barriers (white) that can be tuned to release each drug or dose at different times. This photo showcases capsules without medications (left) and those packed with medications (right). (Image Courtesy Of David Baillot/UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering)

Stumbling upon your grandmother’s colorful pillbox organizers or custom-made blister packs might leave you impressed — how does she keep track of all those differently shaped and colored pills, each taken at different times of the day? What seems like a simple routine is often a logistical challenge, and for many, keeping up with a strict medication schedule is easier said than done.

A team of engineers at the University of California - San Diego may have found a solution. They’ve developed a single smart capsule that holds multiple medications and releases them at precisely timed intervals — making daily pill routines simpler and potentially more effective.

The Perfect Capsule

Published in Matter, the study outlines how the capsule uses a combination of clever materials and engineering to deliver medication in timed phases. Inside, different drugs are housed in separate compartments. Each is sealed off by a dissolvable barrier made from lactose, maltose, and a pH-sensitive polymer that shields it from stomach acid and dissolves only in a more alkaline environment.

“We want to simplify medication management with a single capsule that is smart enough to deliver the right drug at the right dose at the right time,” said first author Amal Abbas, a recent Ph.D. graduate in chemical engineering at the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering, in a news statement.

The capsule’s shell, made from vegetable cellulose, includes a cap that dissolves immediately upon reaching the stomach. This releases the first drug. The rest of the capsule remains intact, with the polymer-controlled barriers dissolving over time to release the next doses.

The researchers also added microscopic magnesium particles that act as tiny stirrers. When they react with stomach acid, they generate hydrogen bubbles that gently mix the capsule’s contents, helping drugs dissolve faster. This is particularly useful for medications requiring quick absorption, like pain relievers or emergency treatments. These particles also help neutralize stomach acid, temporarily creating an alkaline zone to trigger the next drug release.

Improving Patient Compliance

Managing multiple medications — especially with different timing requirements — is a major challenge for patients. This capsule is designed to address that problem.

“This innovative daily capsule approach ensures day-long full compliance towards improved patient outcomes,” said senior author Joseph Wang, professor at UCSD in the statement.

To demonstrate its potential, the team tested the capsule using levodopa, a Parkinson’s medication that must be taken consistently to maintain motor control. In lab simulations of the stomach environment, the capsule released doses at staggered intervals.

“This timed release of multiple doses could really help patients with Parkinson’s disease,” said Abbas in the statement. “If the drug level dips too low, patients will experience tremors and other motor symptoms. But if we can keep that level steady, we can also help keep a patient’s movement stable. Our capsule has the potential to ensure this stability throughout the day, so patients don’t have to worry about timing every dose perfectly.”

Versatility and What’s Next

The capsule could also be customized for combination therapies. For example, someone with heart disease could take a single capsule that releases aspirin in the morning, beta blockers in the afternoon, and cholesterol medication at night.

To bring the capsule closer to real-world use, Abbas is launching a startup focused on its development and commercialization. Her team’s experience with microrobots — tiny particles previously used in live animal studies to deliver treatments — helped inform this design. Those efforts laid the groundwork for using similar technology here.

The materials in the capsule are already FDA-approved, “[which] will help ensure an easy translation to market,” Abbas noted in the statement.

The team’s upcoming plans involve testing the capsule in living organisms, refining the manufacturing process, and adapting the design to support multi-day drug release. They’re also investigating ways to deliver medication to precise areas of the gut for targeted treatment.

For patients juggling complex regimens, this single daily capsule could be a much-needed breakthrough.

