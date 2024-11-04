4 Foods That are High in Fiber Other Than the Typical Bran Muffin

When someone tells you that you need more fiber in your diet, do you immediately think of bran muffins? Not to disparage bran muffins, but you can do better than that. A diet high in fiber can be surprisingly varied and delicious. And the benefits go way beyond keeping you regular, though that is one big advantage.

Dietary fiber helps lower LDL cholesterol (the so-called “bad” cholesterol), stabilizes blood sugar, and can reduce inflammation, explains Amy Bragagnini, board-certified oncology nutrition specialist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

And because foods that have a lot of fiber in them make you feel more satisfied with less food, they can help you maintain your weight. A high-fiber diet is also associated with a lower risk of colorectal cancer, adds Heather Hodson, clinical nutritionist at NYU Langone’s Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease.

Foods That Are High in Fiber

Fiber also feeds the community of microbes in your gut. Foods that contain fiber provide the nutrients these beneficial microbes need to flourish, explains Bragagnini. And when they flourish, you flourish. Here are a few foods that should be added to your diet more often.

1. Lentils

A high-fiber food that’s also a great source of plant-based protein, lentils top the list of foods Hodson recommends for adding fiber to your diet.

“They’re one of the highest sources of soluble fiber, which can help regulate blood glucose and cholesterol levels,” she says.

Add lentils to soups, salads, and stir-fries. Lentils can also replace meat in chili, tacos, and curries.

2. Beans

All beans are high in fiber. And there is a huge variety of them, with different flavors and textures. Try black beans, chickpeas, pinto beans, and cannellini beans. If you’re feeling especially adventurous, check out some lesser-known beans, such as Anasazi beans and canary beans.

Also high in protein, beans can be used not only in soups and stews but in wraps, veg and grain bowls, enchiladas, and casseroles.

3. Whole Grains

Whole grains are excellent sources of fiber. Switching to whole wheat pasta — at least for some recipes — is an easy way to increase your fiber intake. And for a delicious, high-fiber take on breakfast, try a bowl of steel-cut oats (add berries for an additional boost; see below).

Don’t get hung up on wheat, oats, rice, and corn, though. Include grains such as quinoa, barley, and millet in your meals. Bragagnini is especially fond of farro, an intriguing type of wheat that’s surprisingly flavorful.

4. Fruits and Vegetables

Fiber lurks in some unexpected places. Creamy avocados, for example, have 6.8 grams of fiber per 100 grams. But many fruits and veggies can significantly up your fiber intake. Apples and oranges are known for their fiber content, but raspberries and blueberries are near the top of the list of high-fiber fruits.

When it comes to vegetables, artichokes have more fiber than any other vegetable except beans, according to USDA data. Leafy greens such as kale and collards pack a fiber wallop. Baked potatoes, broccoli, winter squash, and sweet potatoes are also good choices. But if you want to eat more fiber, eating more vegetables — whatever vegetables you enjoy — is a smart move. And for the most part, you’ll get more fiber if you don’t peel them.

Read More: 4 Science-Backed Diets to Improve Your Health

How to Add More Fiber to Your Diet

It’s easier to add these foods to your diet if you let yourself experiment and find foods and ways to cook them that you enjoy, says Bragagnini. She suggests switching things up. Don’t care for broccoli? That’s fine. Choose another high-fiber vegetable.

“There are no rules,” she says.

Or do what Bragagnini and her spouse do. Every week, before you shop, choose a new recipe to try — one that has at least one high-fiber food. Pick up what you need at the market, then come home and try the recipe.

“If you have a recipe ready, once you have all the ingredients, you can just do it,” Bragagnini says.

If you like the finished dish, add the recipe to your recipe file. If not, try something different next week. Eating more fiber doesn’t have to be a chore. It might even become a new hobby.

Read More: It Doesn't Take Long to Reset Your Gut Health With Small Lifestyle Changes

Avery Hurt is a freelance science journalist. In addition to writing for Discover, she writes regularly for a variety of outlets, both print and online, including National Geographic, Science News Explores, Medscape, and WebMD. She’s the author of Bullet With Your Name on It: What You Will Probably Die From and What You Can Do About It, Clerisy Press 2007, as well as several books for young readers. Avery got her start in journalism while attending university, writing for the school newspaper and editing the student non-fiction magazine. Though she writes about all areas of science, she is particularly interested in neuroscience, the science of consciousness, and AI–interests she developed while earning a degree in philosophy.