Manure Makeover: How Cow Dung Could Be the Future of Sustainable Manufacturing

It might not sound glamorous, but cow manure could soon be the unlikely hero of sustainable manufacturing. Scientists have discovered a way to transform cow dung into cellulose, one of the world’s most widely used materials.

“Our initial question was whether it could be possible to extract the tiny fragments of cellulose present in cow manure, which is left over from the plants the animals have eaten, and fashion it into manufacturing-grade cellulose material,” said Mohan Edirisinghe, senior author of the study, in a press release.

This new study, published in the Journal of Cleaner Production, introduces a cleaner, cost-effective method to extract cellulose that could help reduce pollution, support dairy farmers, and change how we think about animal waste.

Turning Poop Into Products

Cellulose, found naturally in plant cell walls, has been a cornerstone of manufacturing since the 19th century. Once used in photographic film, it’s now found in cling wrap, surgical masks, food, pharmaceuticals, and more. Unfortunately, traditional synthetic production methods often rely on toxic chemicals for extraction.

The method presented in the study offers a cleaner and more sustainable alternative. Researchers created a modified form of pressurized spinning, a manufacturing technology already in use that works via pressure and rotation to spin fibres, beads, ribbons, meshes, and films from soft matter.

This new technique, known as horizontal nozzle-pressurized spinning, is more energy efficient and requires fewer high voltages than other common production techniques.

Adapting current manufacturing techniques to accommodate this new process is expected to be relatively simple. However, the research team notes that the logistics of collecting and transporting large amounts of cow manure could be a more complex challenge. But even though it may be challenging, the benefits outweigh the costs.

“Dairy farm waste, such as cow manure, is a threat to the environment and humans, especially through waterway pollution, the release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere when it decomposes, and the spread of pathogens. It is also often a burden on farmers to dispose of properly,” said Yanqi Dai, first author of the study from UCL Mechanical Engineering, in the press release.

Circular Economy in Action

This technological innovation is a great example of the principles of the circular economy, a model focused on reducing waste and pollution by repurposing resources. By turning a problematic waste product into a valuable manufacturing material, the technology could simultaneously alleviate the burden on dairy farmers and reduce environmental harm from waste pollution and the toxic chemicals involved in making synthetic cellulose.

The global stakes for these kinds of sustainable changes are high. A 2019 study projected that animal waste production will rise by 40 percent between 2003 and 2030, reaching over five billion tons. Many farms already produce more manure than they can use as fertilizer, leading to runoff that pollutes water, damages ecosystems, and even causes human disease.

The research team behind the new technology is actively exploring partnerships with dairy farmers to scale up this technology. If successful, the approach could transform a growing environmental liability into a sustainable, manufacturing asset.

