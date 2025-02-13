Lake Mead Water Levels Drop Again as Snow Drought Takes Over Western U.S.

Lake Mead and Lake Powell could be in for another record year for low water levels as a snow drought persists throughout the Western U.S.

With minimal snowfall in the last two months, the Colorado snowpack will likely not provide an abundant water supply to the lakes. And the snow drought could impact crucial drinking water sources.

Why are Lake Mead and Lake Powell Important

Lake Mead and Lake Powell are crucial reservoirs that provide water to several states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico, and include major cities such as Las Vegas. On top of that, the lakes are a major source of recreation in the area and generate millions of dollars for the local economy.

According to the National Park Service, the Lake Mead National Recreational Area generated $358 million in 2023, a $15 million increase from the year before. In 2022, Lake Mead saw its lowest levels on record, dropping to 1040.92 feet, which is less than 30 percent full.

The 2023 winter season brought some relief at of the end of 2024, but Lake Mead is still only at 1063 feet. When it’s at capacity, Lake Mead is at about 1,229 feet. The snow drought won't help these levels.

What Is a Snow drought?

According to the American Meteorological Society, a snow drought is a period of time that has little snowpack based on the lack of precipitation for the season. This can happen if warm temperatures prevent snowfall.

Much of the Western U.S. saw a relatively dry January, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS). This could have been, in part, due to a stationary high-pressure system located in the northeastern Pacific Ocean. The system likely prevented any weather events from making it to the mountains.

Without precipitation and snow accumulation, the snowpacks won’t stick, which could cause issues for water sources in the spring.

Read More: Why Lakes Are Important Resources

Why Snowpack Is Important

Snowpack, according to NIDIS, is the “precipitation that falls as snow in mountainous regions [and] can remain frozen on the ground for several months.” As snow falls, it builds up in layers, and the older snow becomes compacted underneath the new snow. Some snowpacks can be up to 10 feet deep.

Snowpack is a vital water reserver. After it is amassed all winter, it slowly begins to melt in the spring and flow down the mountains. From there, it helps fill rivers, lakes, and reservoirs. However, with a lack of snowpack and snowfall, there isn’t as much water to help fill those vital reservoirs.

The Forecast Ahead

According to NIDIS, La Niña conditions may lead to a wetter spring in the northwestern U.S., but a dryer one in the Southwest. The forecast shows that the snow drought will likely worsen during the month of February in the Southwest and impact states in the areas of “southern California, Nevada, and Utah and most of Arizona and New Mexico.”

Higher than normal temperatures in this region, for this time of year, will likely impact the drought as well, according to NIDIS. A drought like this can lower the snow water equivalent levels of an area and impact water reserves like those in Lake Powell and Lake Mead.

Per NIDIS, “Snow drought conditions are exceptional across the Southwest due to significantly below-normal precipitation, which reduced snow water equivalent (SWE) levels to record low levels in the Lower Colorado-Lake Mead Basin.”

Read More: Shipwrecks, Lost Cities, and Volcanic Ash Come To The Surface In Lake Mead

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

A graduate of UW-Whitewater, Monica Cull wrote for several organizations, including one that focused on bees and the natural world, before coming to Discover Magazine. Her current work also appears on her travel blog and Common State Magazine. Her love of science came from watching PBS shows as a kid with her mom and spending too much time binging Doctor Who.