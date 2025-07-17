Advertisement

Does Your Dog Watch TV? Here's What Screens Can Say About Their Personality

Understanding how dogs react to screens could help us train them better and expand their entertainment options.

ByJenny Lehmann
(Image Credit: Lazy_Bear/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

We've all seen the online videos of dogs barking at, chasing, or otherwise intently watching something as it flits across a TV screen. And it's not just our favorite programs or cartoons that some dogs will watch. Dog-specific TV programs are on the rise, intentionally addressing our four-legged friends’ interests, at least among those who watch TV.

While some dogs eagerly follow the moving pictures and even try to interact with them, others don’t seem to care what's on TV at all. Researchers from Auburn University’s Department of Psychological Sciences asked dog owners to rate their companions’ behavior toward TV images, and their study, published in Scientific Reports, revealed an intriguing link between personality and viewing habits.

Beyond filling a quirky knowledge gap, studies like this can help us fine-tune training and expand enrichment options for our furry friends.

Do Dogs Watch TV?

Television offers dogs a unique sensory experience. Depending on how they perceive the images and sounds, it can either enrich their day with extra mental stimulation or introduce stressors if they react negatively.

According to a press release, the research team surveyed 650 dog owners and developed a TV viewing scale to capture canine habits. After exclusions, the final sample included 453 dogs aged between two months and 16 years, with 300 representing American Kennel Club-recognized breeds and 153 being mixed or non-AKC breeds.

Owners were asked about various aspects of their dog’s TV habits, from whether they’d taught their dog to watch TV, to how often the TV was on in the household, and how long their dog paid attention to it. The survey also looked at how dogs reacted to animal images versus non-animal stimuli like objects, as well as whether their reactions were sparked by visuals, sounds, or both.

Read More: How Does Your Dog Understand You?

Dog Personality Is Key

Overall, the study found that dogs were far more responsive to seeing other animals on-screen compared to non-animal visuals. Nearly half of the dogs, about 45 percent, consistently reacted to canine sounds such as barking or howling on TV.

Dogs described as “excitable” by their owners were more likely to track objects on the screen as if they were real, while dogs with anxious or fearful temperaments tended to respond more to non-animal sounds, like doorbells or car horns.

Improving Training and Entertainment Options

These insights could be useful for training, particularly for managing problem behaviors linked to TV reactivity. For example, knowing that excitable dogs might overreact to moving images can inform desensitization approaches. The researchers do caution, however, that since the study focused on dogs already exposed to TV, results might not apply universally.

Advertisement

Still, the findings suggest that TV could offer meaningful enrichment for dogs, whether at home or even in shelters where added mental stimulation is beneficial.

Interestingly, it appears that dogs may process TV images in a way similar to how they interpret the three-dimensional world, opening up possibilities for innovative welfare interventions and even more entertainment tailored to canine perception.

Advertisement

Read More: Dogs and Cognition: How Do We Know If Dogs Have a Sense of Time?

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

  • Jenny Lehmann

    Having worked as a biomedical research assistant in labs across three countries, Jenny excels at translating complex scientific concepts – ranging from medical breakthroughs and pharmacological discoveries to the latest in nutrition – into engaging, accessible content. Her interests extend to topics such as human evolution, psychology, and quirky animal stories. When she’s not immersed in a popular science book, you’ll find her catching waves or cruising around Vancouver Island on her longboard.
    View Full Profile
More on Discover
wasp nest
Highly-Radioactive Wasp Nest Found at Nuclear Waste Facility With No Wasps to be Seen
leopard seal
Male Leopard Seals Sing Underwater Nursery Rhymes For Up to 13 Hours a Day
bone-in-the-woods
Why Don't We See More Dead Animal Remains While Strolling in the Woods?
Bathylepta wadatsumi
Meet the Record-Breaking Deep Sea Snail That Lives 6,000 Meters Below the Surface
bowhead whales
Toxic Algae in Whale Poop Warns of Warming Seas in the Alaskan Arctic
Brittle stars
Spiky, Star-Shaped Creatures Show the Deep Sea Is a "Connected Superhighway"
Raider Ants
When It Comes to Crowning Ant Queens, It All Comes Down to Genetics
Does your dog judge you
Is Your Dog Secretly Judging You?
Placental mammals like whales grown their young in a womb.
How Placental Mammals, Like Whales and Humans, Evolved Bigger Brains and an Evolutionary Advantage
Living fossil: Coelacanth.
Living Fossils Like the Coelacanth Have Remained Unchanged for 400 Million Years
fireflies in the woods
Flashing Light May Guide a Firefly to Mate, but Scent "Seals the Deal"
Two Greenland Sled Dogs
These Ancient Dogs Have Pulled Sleds in Greenland for Nearly 1,000 Years

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
Advertisement

1 Free Article

Subscribe