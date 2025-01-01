Cody Cottier

Cody Cottier is a freelance journalist and contributing writer at Discover Magazine, who frequently covers new scientific studies about animal behavior, human evolution, consciousness, astrophysics, and the environment.



Cody's work has also appeared in Scientific American, Astronomy, and other publications. Cody previously reported on community stories in Wyoming for the Jackson Hole News&Guide, a local newspaper.



Cody holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media production from Washington State University.