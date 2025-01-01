Advertisement

Content by Cody Cottier

Cody Cottier

Cody Cottier is a freelance journalist and contributing writer at Discover Magazine, who frequently covers new scientific studies about animal behavior, human evolution, consciousness, astrophysics, and the environment. 

Cody's work has also appeared in Scientific American, Astronomy, and other publications. Cody previously reported on community stories in Wyoming for the Jackson Hole News&Guide, a local newspaper. 

Cody holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media production from Washington State University.
The middle of the Milky Way
The Middle of the Milky Way Is Home to a Supermassive Black Hole – Here’s What we Know
homoerectus
Homo juluensis May Be Part of a New Group of Ancient Humans
Tully Monster
The Bizarre 300-Million-Year-Old Tully Monster — Why the Fossil Still Confuses Experts
Summer solstice at Stonehenge
The Peak of the 2025 Summer Solstice Is Coming, Along With Celebrations – Here’s What to Know
Do dogs dream? dog sleeping
Dogs Do Dream, and It’s Most Likely About Their Toys, Food, and You
Human cell
This Detailed Map of a Human Cell Could Help Us Understand How Cancer Develops
Ant infected with cordyceps
These 5 Infectious Fungi are a Terror to Insects and Humans
Bubbles in liquid dark oxygen
In the Deep Ocean, Dark Oxygen May Mysteriously Emanate from the Bottom
ProtoDUNE detectors under construction
The Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment Could Answer Profound Cosmic Questions
Birds-of-paradise
Birds-of-Paradise Use Biofluorescence to Attract Mates
Antarctica iceberg
How Antarctica’s Only Native Insect Survives the Extreme Cold
Railroad at night that could have earthquake lights
Haunting Ghosts Could Actually Just be Lights Coming From Earthquakes

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
Advertisement