Why Would We Want to Bring Moon Rocks Back to Earth?

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Imagine holding a piece of the early solar system in your hands — a 4.5-billion-year-old artifact that predates our planet. Thanks to the Apollo missions of the 1960s and 70s, and China’s 2024 Chang’e-6 mission, researchers now have the opportunity to hold, and study, lunar samples that provide a unique glimpse into the distant past.

Moon rocks, brought back to Earth by NASA's Apollo missions and China's Chang’e probes, are far more than ordinary space debris. These samples hold invaluable clues to the history of our nearest celestial neighbor, offering insights into the formation of the Moon, Earth, and the solar system.

And, with China returning the first-ever samples from the Moon’s far side, scientists are on the verge of unlocking new information about the Moon’s evolution and cosmic history.

A Time Capsule from Space

Unlike Earth, the Moon remains largely unchanged by forces such as wind, weather, and plate tectonics. This makes the lunar surface something of a cosmic time capsule, preserving a nearly untouched record of the solar system’s history for billions of years.

“The Moon is really the cornerstone for understanding that because its surface does not have plate tectonics — it’s actually a frozen record of what it was like in our early solar system,” said James Head, a professor of planetary geosciences at Brown University, in an interview with CNN.

The Apollo missions alone brought back more than 800 pounds of lunar material — rocks, dust, and soil — from six different sites, which have been instrumental in shaping our understanding of the Moon’s geology.

These samples revealed that, like Earth, the Moon has a layered structure consisting of a crust, mantle, and core. Volcanic rocks in the collection confirmed that the Moon was once volcanically active. The discovery of anorthosite — an ancient type of rock formed from cooling molten lava — in the lunar highlands suggested that, early in its history, the Moon had vast magma oceans.

Read More: Why We See Only One Side of the Moon's Surface

Clues to the Moon's Formation

Moon rocks offer scientists a unique window into the Moon's origins and its connection to early Earth. By analyzing the isotopic composition of moon rocks, scientists have revealed that the Moon and Earth likely share a common origin.

This discovery offers compelling evidence for the Giant Impact Hypothesis, which proposes that the Moon was formed from a colossal collision between Earth and a Mars-sized object known as Theia. This event not only shaped the Moon’s formation but also left an indelible mark on Earth’s early development.

As scientists continue to study the Moon, each new sample helps fill in more of the puzzle. The recent Chang’e-6 mission, for example, has the potential to offer even deeper insights into these cosmic mysteries.

By returning the first-ever samples from the far side of the Moon — an area that has never faced Earth — scientists now have the chance to explore how different cosmic conditions have shaped the Moon’s surface. The unique geology of this region could help answer lingering questions about the Moon’s evolution and its broader role in the solar system.

Read More: Earth's Moon: The Basics of its Origin, Evolution, and Exploration

Preparing for the Next Giant Leap

Studying Moon rocks isn’t just about understanding the past; it also informs future exploration by providing a clearer picture of the Moon's composition and environment, which is crucial for planning sustainable human missions.

Both NASA and China have ambitious plans for future lunar exploration. NASA’s Artemis program is set to return humans to the Moon by 2026, while China aims to land astronauts by 2030. Although these nations are in a race to establish a lunar presence, collaboration in sharing knowledge from Moon samples could propel both programs forward.

Read More: Here Are 4 Reasons Why We Are Still Going to the Moon

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: