When GPT4 generates SciStarter messages based on self-determination theory...

Recently, Kobi Gal, an AI researcher at Ben-Gurion University and the University of Edinburgh, asked GPT4 to generate messages for SciStarter, based on self-determination theory (the motivation behind people's choices). Kobi and his team created an AI-powered recommendation system for SciStarter as described here, here, and here.
And here are the motivation messages from GPT4 based on Self-Determination Theory to motivate SciStarter.org volunteers:
Autonomy: "As a SciStarter.org volunteer, you have the freedom to choose from a wide variety of projects that align with your interest and passions. You have control over your participation and how much time and effort you want to contribute."
Competence: "By participating in SciStarter.org projects, you are developing new skills and expertise in fields such as science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). You are making valuable contributions to scientific research and discovery."
Relatedness: "Through SciStarter.org, you are part of a larger community of citizen scientists who share your interests and goals. You have the opportunity to connect and collaborate with like-minded individuals from all over the world."
Intrinsic Motivation: "Your participation in SciStarter.org is driven by your own internal motivation to learn, grow, and make a difference in the world of science. You are motivated by the joy of discovery and the satisfaction of contributing to something meaningful."
Purpose: "By volunteering with SciStarter.org, you are helping to advance scientific knowledge and solve real-world problems. You are part of a movement to create a more sustainable and equitable future for all."
Progress: "Your ongoing contributions to SciStarter.org projects help to advance scientific understanding and create new opportunities for discovery and innovation. You are making a tangible difference in the world."
Support: "The SciStarter.org community is here to support and encourage you in your efforts. You have access to resources, tools, and guidance that will help you succeed in your volunteer work.