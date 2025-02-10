Citizen Science for Your Heart and Soul

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Single or coupled,

Here are projects for you!

XOXO,

The SciStarter Team

The Great Backyard Bird Count

Credit: Image by Piet van de Wiel/Pixabay

Love is in the air… and so are the birds! 🐦💘 The Great Backyard Bird Count kicks off on Valentine's Day (Feb 14). Here's an easy way to help scientists create a real-time snapshot of bird populations: just spend 15 minutes watching and reporting birds you see...including...E-A-G-L-E-S~EAGLES! 🏈 Location: Global

Count Birds

Balloon Litter Project

Credit: Caroline Nickerson/Canva

Resist the urge to buy a balloon this Valentine’s Day — help track balloon litter instead! 🎈🚫 Show love for both your Valentine and the planet by reporting balloon waste you find. Your observations help scientists understand and reduce balloon and plastics pollution. Location: Global

Track Balloon Litter

Health eHeart Study

Help scientists unlock the secrets to a healthier heart by joining the Health eHeart Study. It’s free, fully online, and takes just minutes — and your participation can make a lasting impact on heart disease research. Location: Global

Participate Whole-Heartedly

FrogWatch USA

Credit: Canva

🐸💚 A trip to the zoo makes for a fun and unique date—especially when you pair it with a fine wine... or, uh, frog call training.

Many zoos host FrogWatch training sessions where you and your loved one can learn to identify frog and toad calls, helping scientists learn more about amphibians.

Who knows? You might not find a prince by kissing a frog, but you'll definitely find a great way to spend the evening together!

Location: USA

Kiss a Frog? No! Save One.

The Neureka Project

Love comes from the brain, not the heart. 🧠 Pay your respects to the one true Cupid with The Neureka Project. Games and questionnaires track mental wellness symptoms, from dementia to depression.

Location: Global

Show Your Brain Some Love

Reading Emotions

Credit: Canva

Why do imaginary stories feel so real? 📚

Reading Emotions invites book lovers to help uncover the emotional complexity of literary characters by annotating their feelings online.

Your insights will help build transparent AI models that better understand storytelling—because great fiction is more than just words!

Location: Global

Explore Emotions in Stories

Science is a Great Companion

Credit: Caroline Nickerson/Canva

Our own resident science, outreach and, yes, relationship advisor Caroline Nickerson gives her top picks for Valentine's Day science projects to warm the heart of your current or maybe future significant other! 🩷

Location: Wherever Your Heart Leads

SciStarter Loves You

Prepare for Citizen Science Month

We are less than 8 weeks away from our month-long celebration of citizen science. We are again aiming for One Million Acts of Science in April. Are you planning to host an event or program?

Find Everything You Need on SciStarter

SciStarter LIVE

📷 Feb 13, 2025 – Camera Trap Citizen Science for Your Classroom! Learn how to classify data from motion-activated cameras to study wildlife and engage students in real-world research. RSVP

🌿 Feb 18, 2025 – Invasive Species Awareness Week: Take Action! Learn how to combat invasive species with iMapInvasives’ Mitchell O’Neill. Share your experiences and strategies! RSVP

🦠 Feb 25, 2025 – Household Slime & CO2 Capture! Your home’s slime might help fight climate change! Join this citizen science project and contribute to research. RSVP

February Calendar

View online or print the whole calendar.