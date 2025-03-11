Watch as These Mice Perform First Aid on Each Other

Many of us have taken first-aid classes in school — a vital skill in any emergency where unconscious individuals require immediate assistance. This training includes assessing the situation, checking vital signs, calling for help, and even performing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) if necessary.

While technical aspects of first aid need to be taught and practiced, the instinct to help others in distress is deeply ingrained in human nature. And we're not alone: Various animal species have also been observed in non-laboratory situations tending to unresponsive peers by touching, grooming, nudging, or even striking them. However, such anecdotal evidence was insufficient to confirm whether animals naturally engage in this behavior in emergency situations.

After accidentally witnessing first-aid-like behavior in mice, scientists from the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California conducted a study under controlled conditions, publishing their results in Science. Their findings suggest that mice may increase survival chances and strengthen social bonds by assisting their peers in distress.

Mice Respond to Emergencies

Wenjian Sun, the study's first author and a research associate at the Keck School, observed this behavior unexpectedly during an unrelated experiment.

“The behavior was especially unique due to its similarity to how humans respond in emergencies; I had never seen this behavior from mice before,” Sun stated in a press release.

The follow-up study explored this trait in detail, demonstrating that mice are inclined to help unconscious peers. The responses from the rodent rescuers in aiding anesthetized peers ranged from gentle sniffing and grooming to more forceful actions such as mouth or tongue biting, eventually escalating to pulling the tongue out of the unconscious mouse to clear the airway. (See video.)

The “helper mice” exhibited a sense of urgency when approaching their unconscious partner. By adjusting the mouth and tongue, they aided in faster recovery. Notably, the tongue-pulling behavior was not an act of aggression, as it was rarely observed when the partner was awake or merely sleeping. This reinforces the idea that the behavior is intentional and occurs specifically in perceived emergency situations.

Read More: How Does Stress Impact Listening? For Mice, They Don't Hear as Well

Inducing Empathy

The researchers noted that rescue-like efforts were more frequent between familiar mice rather than strangers. To investigate the neural mechanisms behind this social behavior, they studied the helper mice’s paraventricular nucleus — a region in the hypothalamus, a part of the brain involved in stress response and the production of oxytocin, a neurotransmitter linked to bonding and empathy.

Using optogenetics, a technique that enables scientists to manipulate neural activity with light-sensitive proteins, the researchers found that activating oxytocin-responsive neurons encouraged rescue behavior even among unfamiliar mice. Conversely, blocking these neurons reduced first-aid-like actions among familiar mice pairs.

These findings indicate that oxytocin signaling is essential for revival-like behavior, marking the first study to establish its role in social bonding in mice.

Prosocial Behavior Enhances Survival

According to Li Zhang, the study’s principal investigator and professor of physiology and neuroscience at the Keck School, numerous factors influence empathetic behavior and social bonding in mammals. The study’s results suggest that reciprocal support in high-stress situations may enhance survival and reinforce social bonds in animals, much like in humans.

Beyond advancing our understanding of animal behavior, the findings highlight the crucial role of the oxytocin system in fostering prosocial behaviors. This research offers new perspectives on social interactions across vertebrate species and could contribute to improved treatment and appreciation of animals by revealing similarities between their behaviors and our own.

Read More: Do Animals Fall in Love?

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Having worked as a biomedical research assistant in labs across three countries, Jenny excels at translating complex scientific concepts – ranging from medical breakthroughs and pharmacological discoveries to the latest in nutrition – into engaging, accessible content. Her interests extend to topics such as human evolution, psychology, and quirky animal stories. When she’s not immersed in a popular science book, you’ll find her catching waves or cruising around Vancouver Island on her longboard.