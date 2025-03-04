Watch as a Total Lunar Eclipse Will Cause the 2025 Blood Moon This March

Looking up at the sky and seeing the moon turn red can be a frightful but also intriguing sight. It can only mean one thing — the blood moon has arrived.

On the evening of March 13, 2025, those in North and South America could experience a total lunar eclipse. With that, the moon will turn an eerie shade of red, revealing what is known as the blood moon. And while it might seem ominous, there is a perfectly rational reason for why the moon turns red during a total lunar eclipse.

This is the first total lunar eclipse since 2022 and here’s everything you need to know to be ready for the blood moon.

Best Place to See the Blood Moon

The best place to see the blood moon will be in North or South America. There, viewers will be able to see all phases of the total lunar eclipse. However, viewers in parts of Western Europe may be able to see some of the phases during the moonset. Those in East Asia and Australia may also see some of the phases during the moonrise.

For those living in North and South America, the best viewing options may be on the West Coast, as the weather tends to be less cloudy there in March. For the best viewing, try and get away from light pollution, and while you can look at a total lunar eclipse with the naked eye, a backyard telescope or binoculars could help enhance the experience.

How Long Will the Eclipse Last

If you’re in the total viewing path, the eclipse will last for about five to six hours. However, the moon will keep its reddish hue for about 65 minutes. The eclipse will start on the evening of March 13, 2025 and continue into the morning of March 14, 2025.

The eclipse will be broken up into five different phases. The first phase will begin when the moon enters Earth’s penumbra or outer shadow. From there, the moon will begin to lose its brightness. Then, the reddish shadow will begin to creep across the moon as Earth moves across the path of the sun.

About halfway through the 65-minute window, the eclipse will reach totality and turn completely red. Not long after, the Earth will shift, and the red shadow will begin to slowly fade back into the typical bright light of the moon.

You can check the eclipse start time in your area here.

Why the Moon Turns Red

A blood moon occurs when the moon experiences a total lunar eclipse. These eclipses happen when Earth is positioned between the sun and a full moon. Earth blocks the direct light from the sun. The only light that then shines on the moon is sunlight that is refracted through Earth’s atmosphere.

As the light passes through Earth’s atmosphere, it’s filtered out so that only long wavelengths can pass through. These long wavelengths give off reddish colors, and thus, the moon appears red.

The eclipse will have a larger viewing area and longer viewing time than a total solar eclipse, and watching the moon turn red will be something wonderful to behold. So get cozy and comfortable, and get your cameras ready, here comes the blood moon!

A graduate of UW-Whitewater, Monica Cull wrote for several organizations, including one that focused on bees and the natural world, before coming to Discover Magazine. Her current work also appears on her travel blog and Common State Magazine. Her love of science came from watching PBS shows as a kid with her mom and spending too much time binging Doctor Who.