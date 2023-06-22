Turn Your Camera into a Research Tool: 5 Tips for Helping the Environmental Research

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Did you know? Your camera (or smartphone) is a fantastic tool you can use to help scientists better understand the world and answer big questions affecting us and our planet.

Next time you’re taking a walk, visiting a local park, heading out on an outdoor adventure or even just exploring your own basement, you can aid REAL scientific research by photographing plants, animals, fungi and more!

Need help getting started? Watch the recording of our June 20 SciStarter LIVE! event: Photography 101: Here’s how to take great photos with your phone that can be used for science. We walk through tips for taking photos of organisms that can be used for identification, as well as how to upload your pictures to apps like eBird and iNaturalist.

Then, jump in with these five fabulous photography projects!

Image credit: University of New South Wales CC-BY-SA

Track how the coast is changing anywhere in the world. Storms, rising sea levels, human activities and more are constantly affecting and threatening our coastlines.

Using a specialized technique known as photogrammetry, CoastSnap turns your photos into valuable data that is used by coastal scientists to understand and forecast how coastlines might change in the coming decades.

Image credit: Broward County teachers

Image credit: Broward County teachers

Stream water quality data need to be improved, and anyone and everyone can help fill the gaps in data.

Help out by participating in the Stream Selfie project. The project aims to provide a complete picture of water quality across the United States. Simply snap a pic of your local stream and share it here.

Image credit: Oxana Melis, Unsplash

Join a vast community of people who share their observations of nature, collaborate to identify species and share data with scientists! iNaturalist also hosts a variety of projects and groups — find one that aligns with your interests!

Seek: Earn badges and complete challenges, fun for families.

Pollinator Associations: Document bees and other pollinators.

Eyes Over Puget Sound: Monitor jellyfish and algae around the Pacific Northwest.

Microscopic Microbes: Upload observations of microbes.

Image credit: Marino Linic/Unsplash

Explore the great indoors! We see it everyday inside our homes, schools and offices, but the wildlife that lives inside is surprisingly understudied.

This project aims to document the species that live indoors with humans, including but not exclusive to arthropods like insects and spiders. Participate anywhere in the world — you don’t even need to leave home!

Image credit: Save The Waves Coalition

Beach-goers around the world can help inform, educate and develop solutions to coastal threats with the Save The Waves App. Users document threats they encounter in surf ecosystems such as plastic pollution, impaired water quality, loss of coastal access and sea-level rise. Submitted observations are immediately displayed on the global coastal threat map.

Save The Waves was recently featured on SciStarter LIVE. Watch the recording for tips for taking and uploading your photos!

(Credit: SciStarter)

