Translation of Tiny Scroll Tucked Inside 1800-Year-Old Amulet

Taking five or six years to read 18 lines of Latin might seem slow. But the painstaking effort was worthwhile, because archeologists who deciphered a tiny note tucked inside a nearly 1800-year-old, 1.4-inch-tall amulet found that the passage shed new light on Christianity’s spread through Northern Europe.

Archeologists first discovered the amulet in a cemetery just outside Frankfurt during a 2017 to 2018 dig. Based on where they found the amulet in the grave, the archaeologists suspect that the man likely wore it around his neck.

Translating a Tiny Text

The amulet held a tiny scroll printed on a thin sheet of silver. Experts at the Leibniz Center for Archeology (Leiza) in Mainz painstakingly restored the scroll, scanned it with CT to view the words, then translated the text, which they shared in December 2024.

It was not an easy task. Because the thin sheet had been rolled up so long, it was creased and pressed, making it hard to see the writing. The scientists used CT scans to reconstruct it, then consulted with theologians and historians to interpret it.

Both the time of the amulet’s burial and its location are significant. Its date bumps back evidence of Christianity north of the Alps by about 50 years. Its location in a small, rural outpost, rather than a larger urban area, also suggests the religion was spreading.

The Amulet's Unexpected Findings

Researchers found a few other unexpected aspects of the amulet as well. First, the use of Latin was surprising. Most inscriptions from similar amulets at the time used Greek or Roman.

Also, the fact that the amulet contained a hidden message and was considered important enough to its owner that he be buried with it speak volumes. The scroll might have been secreted inside the jewelry because Christianity was not yet widely accepted. Its owner wearing it to the grave may have spoken to the importance of its owner’s faith.

A Religious Choice

The use of such amulets, also known as phylacteries, was to protect their wearers from illness or other misfortune. But they generally referenced other religions and never mentioned Christianity.

The so-called “Frankfurt Silver Inscription” not only explicitly name-checks Christianity (with multiple mentions of Jesus Christ, as well as St. Titus) it also leaves out Greek or Roman gods.

“The silver inscription is one of the oldest pieces of evidence we have for the spread of the New Testament in Roman Germania, because it quotes Philippians 2:10–11 in Latin translation,” Wolfram Kinzig, a University of Bonn historian who helped translate and interpret the text, said in an interview. “It’s a striking example of how Biblical quotations were used in magic designed to protect the dead.”

The translation reads as follows:

“(In the name?) of St Titus.

Holy, holy, holy!

In the name of Jesus Christ, Son of God!

The Lord of the World

Resists (to the best of his ability?)

All attacks(?)/setbacks(?).

The God(?) grants the well-being

Entry.

This means of salvation(?) protects

The human being who

Surrenders to the will

Of the Lord Jesus Christ, the Son of God,

Since before Jesus Christ

All knees bow to Jesus Christ: the heavenly

The earthly and

The subterranean and every tongue

Confess (to Jesus Christ).”

