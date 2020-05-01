Space is Big, Empty, and Very Very Lonely.

An "asteroid field" according to the Star Wars movies. In reality, asteroid belts are mostly a whole lot of nothingness. (Credit: Lucasfilm)

A 2-kilometer-wide asteroid named 1998 OR2 just flew past the Earth, driving home one of the most common popular and enduring space myths: that the solar system is a crowded place, packed with flying rocks that constantly menace the Earth. This past week, many scientists and science journalists (including myself) on Twitter were bombarded with questions from people who were convinced that 1998 OR2 was a doomsday rock about to hit us.

In reality, space is overwhelmingly empty. It is empty to an extent that is far beyond human experience, far beyond most human imagination, even. We are surrounded by very little risk, because we are surrounded by extraordinary loneliness.

I understand why people worry, though. For decades we've been immersed in movies, TV shows, and comic books that depict a crowded version of space. The "asteroid field" in The Empire Strikes Back (shown up above) is a prime example. There's a very similar asteroid swarm in the new series Star Trek: Discovery. This kind of falsehood is practically essential for science fiction storytelling. Who wants to watch characters sailing uneventfully through seemingly endless stretches of empty space?

The need for recognizable, tangible drama is obvious in the stories pushed out by the tabloids (The Express in the UK is a regular offender), but it influences the language of more reputable outlets as well. "This giant asteroid will fly by Earth," explained CNN in its headline. Veteran BBC journalist John Simpson described the asteroid's trajectory as "a near miss."

NASA is not immune, either. Its headline ("Asteroid 1998 OR2 to Safely Fly Past Earth This Week") emphasized the lack of danger, but also gave a false sense of proximity. If you were reading carefully, you probably noticed that I did the exact same thing in the first sentence of this story. I wrote that the asteroid "flew past the Earth," but the asteroid never came closer than 6.3 million kilometers from Earth. When something is 6.3 million kilometers away, does that really deserve to be called a flyby?

Part of the problem is that we have no familiar language or imagery with which to describe the emptiness of space. Kilometers and miles give us numbers to work with, but they lack context. When you say 6.3 million kilometers—that's just 4 percent of the distance to the Sun, so it's pretty close, right? Or it's 15 times the distance to the Moon, so it's pretty far, right?

Here's an idea that might help: Try thinking about distances in space not in terms of absolute measures like kilometers, but in relevant units of size. If you are trying to picture the distance to something that is approaching Earth, think of it in Earth diameters. How far is 6.3 million kilometers? It's about 500 Earth diameters.

The distance between Earth and 1998 OR2, shown to scale. Earth is the blue dot at left. The asteroid is represented by the smaller dot at right. I had to circle the two to make them visible.

Now you have some visual grounding to work with. Here is Earth. There, 500 Earth diameters away, is 1998 OR2. I made a very simple graphical representation of what that geometry, above. I drew an image box 1,000 pixels wide. I drew Earth (at left) 2 pixels wide. I drew 1998 OR2 at right, 500 Earth diameters away. Unless you blow up the image, you may not be able to see the dots; I had to circle them to make them noticeable. That is how empty space is.

(Strictly speaking, my illustration still overstates how crowded space is. If I drew 1998 OR2 to scale, you wouldn't be able to see it at all. In the illustration, I had to make it 1 pixel wide so it would show up. It should actually be about 1/7,000th of a pixel wide.)

With this kind of context, you can also translate the "flyby" of 1998 OR2 into human terms. A person is roughly 2 meters tall. If there's another person 500 human heights from you, that puts her about 1 kilometer away. I don't know about you, but if the the nearest person on Earth were 1 kilometer away, I wouldn't consider that close at all. I certainly wouldn't worry that she might be about to bump into me.

Several concerned folks on Twitter asked me if 1998 OR2 could change course slightly and hit us. The answer is simple and absolute. No, no more than that woman who is 1 kilometer away could suddenly teleport and knock you off your feet. The sense of risk becomes more intuitively evident.

This unit-measure way of thinking is also a really useful way to comprehend the way the universe is organized. The Moon is about 60 Earth diameters from Earth. The Earth is about 110 Sun diameters from the Sun. But look at the distance between the Sun and the next star system. Alpha Centauri is about 30 million Sun diameters away!

There's a lot of empty space within the solar system, but it is nothing compared to the emptiness between the stars. You will never, ever see two stars collide in our part of the galaxy. They are simply too small and too far apart from each other.

On the other hand, galaxies are quite large compared to their separations. The Milky Way has two satellite galaxies, the Magellanic Clouds, that are only about 1 Milky Way diameter distant. Our large neighboring galaxy, Andromeda, is less than 20 Milky Way diameters away. No surprise, then, that galaxies collide with each other all the time. The Milky Way and Andromeda are on a collision course, though it will take another 4 billion years for it to unfold.

My unit-measure way of thinking has two major limitations, though I think those limitations are also illuminating.

First of all, despite the staggering emptiness of space, collions really do happen! An asteroid helped wipe out the ancient dinosaurs 65 million years ago. A much smaller asteroid shattered windows and injured more than 1,000 people in Chelyabinsk, Russia, seven years ago. Comet fragments crashed into Jupiter in 1994, and comet chunks rain down on the Sun pretty much every day.

A comet streaking into the Sun, captured by the space-based Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) in August, 2019. (Credit: ESA/NASA/SOHO, Karl Battams)

It's not at all foolish to worry about cosmic impacts. Rather, it's quite prudent, so long as you understand the true nature and magnitude of the risk.

The second limitation is more personal. Thinking about the emptiness of space can be overwhelming, even emotionally taxing, if you internalize it too much. The responses to COVID-19 isolation show how much we humans rely on proximity and interaction, and how difficult loneliness is to many people.