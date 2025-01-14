Rats Facing Lego Robot Scorpions May Help Understand Human Anxiety

A rat peeking around a corner is concerned about the robot at the end of the hall. (Credit: Redish Lab, University of Minnesota)

If you’ve ever had a bad experience with a particular place and, in the future, physically feel anxious as you approach it again, there’s a good reason: our brains may record and physically map that experience for future reference, a new study in PLOS Biology suggests.

This has implications for mental health, because it helps us understand how worry works.

“The more that we understand how the mechanisms by which cognition works, the better we can help people who have problems with their cognition,” says David Redish, a University of Minnesota neuroscientist and an author of the study. “Anxiety and worry are very prevalent in humanity these days.”

Understanding Imagination Underneath Anxiety

In the study, scientists devised a scenario where rats would have to encounter something very negative to them — a scary Lego robot scorpion — to reach a treat.

“Imagination is a physical thing,” says Redish. “And that includes not just imagination about positive things, but also about negative things.”

They monitored different place cells — neurons in their brains associated with memories of different specific locations. They followed which such cells were activated during different points in the encounter and also recorded which of those location-specific neurons reacted when the rat made different decisions.

“We're now able to, as I like to say, read rats' minds,” says Redish.

While other scientists have intimidated rats in similar experiments — with the original involving a Robot Lego alligator — this one takes it to another level, because the rat doesn’t just encounter the scary robot, it must decide whether to pass it to reach its reward.

“By having them run past the robot, we were able to determine what the cells looked like when the animal was at that location,” says Redish. “We could then read when the animal thought about that location, and that was the key insight.”

Different Anxious Behaviors

When the rat rounded a corner for the first time, it would encounter the robot scorpion. The Lego creature sported a pincher on its head and brandished a whip-like tail.

“It would come out, it would screech, and it would do its little pincher thing, and the tail would come out," says Redish. “The rat would back away in terror. They'd be scared and they'd go hide in the structure.”

During subsequent attempts, things got really interesting. The rats showed different behaviors associated with anxiety, depending on the situation. By examining which place cells activate at different locations and situations of the experiment, they could associate them with either the food or the robot.

In one scenario, the rat would encounter the robot, hesitate, appearing to want to get the treat, but eventually retreat. The rats in these situations appeared to be thinking “I'm going, no, I can't do it,” says Redish. In these cases, they recorded electrical activity in place cells related to the robot, not the reward.

In the second behavior, the rat would run forward, then pause in front of the robot. In these situations, they recorded impulses directed both toward parts of the brain associated with both the food and the robot, appearing to show the rat thinking about both — and, perhaps weighing the risks versus the rewards.

Finally, they monitored tentative rats peaking around the corner, catching a glimpse of the robot, appearing to think “Am I gonna go, am I not, am I gonna go?” says Redish.

In these instances, they recorded short bursts of electrical activity in the place cells associated with the robot. Importantly, the place cells associated with the robot often remained active when the rats were in retreat, or when they were approaching the corner behind which the robot hid.

What Does this Mean for Humans?

Even though these experiments were with rats, there are obvious human parallels. For instance, someone walking up to an area where they were once attacked by a dog might have similar neural activity of that past event, because their brain once stuck the equivalent of a pin in that Google Maps part of the brain.

The study boils anxiety down to the tension between approaching and avoiding conflict. Resolving that conflict involves imagining a positive future outcome.

Before joining Discover Magazine, Paul Smaglik spent over 20 years as a science journalist, specializing in U.S. life science policy and global scientific career issues. He began his career in newspapers, but switched to scientific magazines. His work has appeared in publications including Science News, Science, Nature, and Scientific American.