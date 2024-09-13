Pivotal Ancient Fish Fossils Mark a Key Turning Point in a Slow Evolution

Researchers compare new coelacanth fossils to ones that came before and after and link evolutionary changes to tectonic activity.

By Paul Smaglik
Sep 13, 2024 4:00 PMSep 13, 2024 4:09 PM
A live recreation of the Ngamugawi wirngarri coelacanth swimming underwater in its natural habitat
A live recreation of the Ngamugawi wirngarri coelacanth in its natural habitat. (CREDIT: Illustration Katrina Kenny (courtesy Flinders University))

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

Contemporary coelacanths are often described as living fossils. Superficially, that may be true. But new evidence now makes that nickname less valid.

The two species of the large-boned lungfish alive today don’t look that much different than the first known coelacanth fossil dating back over 410 million years ago. But two new fossils show that the species did evolve — albeit slowly and subtly. Also, scientists for the first time link evolution to tectonic activity, according to a report in Nature Communications.

Coelacanth Fossils Discovered in Australia

There is much to unpack in the significance of the study. First, it describes a new species of coelacanth.

“That, in itself is a big deal," says Richard Cloutier, a professor with University of Quebec in Rimouski (UQAR) and an author on the paper. A team led by Flinders University in Australia and included experts from Canada, Australia and Europe, found the two fossilized fish, which they named Ngamugawi wirngarri, in Western Australia.

The time period from which the fossils came from also make them, in many ways, pivotal fish. They hail from the Devonian Period (359 million years to 419 million years ago), which represents a hinge where evolution differentiates the oldest known coelacanths with their two remaining living relatives.

“The new species fits just between the two big evolutionary periods of the coelacanth,” says Cloutier.

Read More: Take a Tour of These Incredible Living Fossils

Tectonic Activity in the Devonian Period

The Devonian also saw a massive amount of tectonic activity, which reshaped coastlines, created islands, and, in general, provided pretty substantial habitat change for ocean dwellers. That activity also led to substantial ocean extinctions.

And, as a bonus, the two specimens were in great shape. Many coelacanth fossils are found flattened, shattered, and incomplete.

“These are preserved in 3D, which permits us to look at the internal anatomy of the skull,” says Cloutier. “We were able to reconstruct the brain. It is kind of kind of amazing to be able to reconstruct the brain of an animal that was living 380 million years ago.”

Read More: Marine Life Perished From the Late Devonian Mass Extinction

Evolutionary Finds About Coelacanths

The quality of those fossils allowed the scientists to compare 300 or so physical characteristics in about 80 coelacanth species. The first such exercise in this prehistoric fish illustrated the number of subtle, but important shifts the coelacanths underwent over 400 million years or more. They could also observe what changes occurred during the Devonian Period.

The team’s comparisons revealed many evolutionary tweaks. For instance, skull proportions altered over millions of years. So did fin placement, and a host of other characteristics. Taken alone, each difference might seem marginal. But collectively, and over time, they provide an example of a species well adapted to its environment that, nevertheless, slowly evolved over time.

But, especially after the Devonian Period, their essential shape hasn’t changed much — which suggests that evolution matched their body with a relatively stable living environment.

“Their body shape was fine 300 million years ago. Their body shape was fine 100 million years ago and is fine today,” says Cloutier.

The team would next like to see how the tectonic activity during the Devonian Period might have affected evolution of other creatures. Sharks are a possible candidate to study that effect.

Read More: The Hidden Evolution of These 4 Ancient Living Fossils

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Before joining Discover Magazine, Paul spent over 20 years as a science journalist, specializing in U.S. life science policy and global scientific career issues. He began his career in newspapers, but switched to scientific magazines. His work has appeared in publications including Science News, Science, Nature, and Scientific American.

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
The Sciences
Collagen Mysteriously Persists in Dinosaur Bones for Tens of Millions of Years
The Sciences
Ancient Sea Cow Fossil Shows Rare Evidence of an Attack by Multiple Predators
The Sciences
Most Complete Dinosaur Fossil Found In U.K. Was 125 Million Years Old
The Sciences
Here's How Dinosaurs Still Exist Today
The Sciences
Walrus Ancestors May Have Developed Feeding Methods to Adapt to Changing Climate
The Sciences
Tooth Rings in Fossilized Teeth Can Tell Us How Ancient Mammals Grew
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopPeriodic Mug
My Science ShopFoucault's Pendulum
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright Policy
Copyright © 2024 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login