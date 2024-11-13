Pebbles Push Back the Invention of the Wheel to About 12,000 Years Ago

Israeli archeologists use models based on their find to spin flax into yarn, indicating these pebbles were used as a version of a spinning wheel.

By Paul Smaglik
Nov 13, 2024 8:45 PMNov 13, 2024 8:42 PM
Spinning A Yarn
Spinning methods. (a) Manual thigh-spinning [64]; (b) Spindle-and-whorl “supported spinning” [68]; (c) “drop spinning” [66]; (d) the experimental spindles and whorls, the 3D scans of the pebbles and their negative perforations. The bottom pictures show Yonit Kristal experimenting spinning fibers with replicas of the perforated pebbles, using supported spinning and drop spinning techniques (photographed by Talia Yashuv). (Credit: Yashuv, Grosman, 2024, PLOS ONE)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

Perforated pebbles discovered in Israel may roll back the time of the wheel invention by thousands of years, according to a study in PLOS ONE.

Archeologists had traced the origins of the wheel to around 3500 B.C. in Mesopotamia, where people used wheels to make pottery. About 300 years later, evidence of wheels used as transportation emerged. Many digs at burial sites dating back 4,000 years to 5,000 years unearthed wheeled carts. Archeologists have also discovered drawings and writings showing the wheel used as transportation for both people and products, dated a bit later.

Now, a collection of perforated pebbles found in the Nahal-Ein Gev II dig site in northern Israel, pushes the essential invention’s founding to about 12,000 years ago — essentially doubling the time of the wheel’s existence. But these small stone donut-shaped objects were almost certainly not used for transportation.

Re-imagining the Wheel

Due to their size and the presence of whorls, the pebbles were likely used as an early version of a spinning wheel to gather up fibers like wool or flax and transform it into yarn. The study’s authors Talia Yashuv and Leore Grosman, both from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, tested that hypothesis by successfully spinning flax into yarn using replicas of the stones.

They first used digital 3-D models to examine the artifacts — all of which featured a circular shape perforated by a central hole. Due to this structure and composition, the authors of the new paper deduced that the stones were likely used as spindle whorls. Then they tested them.

“The most important aspect of the study is how modern technology allows us to delve deep into touching the fingerprints of the prehistoric craftsman, then learn something new about them and their innovativeness, and at the same time, about our modern technology and how we’re linked,” the authors said in a press release.

Read More: 5 Inventions That Changed The World

Wheels Throughout Time

It’s possible these stones paved the way for first, the potter’s wheel, then wheels for carts and chariots. The potter’s wheel represents one jump, because the axle holding it would have to be fixed to another object, while the Israeli examples were likely handheld. Attaching an axle to a load-bearing vehicle would require another jump in innovation.

These proto-spinning wheels likely played a key role in the transition to an agricultural lifestyle in the Neolithic period, and inspired the development of the cart wheels of the Bronze age.

Read More: Disturbing or Ingenious? These 5 Inventions Were Meant For Something Else

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Before joining Discover Magazine, Paul spent over 20 years as a science journalist, specializing in U.S. life science policy and global scientific career issues. He began his career in newspapers, but switched to scientific magazines. His work has appeared in publications including Science News, Science, Nature, and Scientific American.

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
Planet Earth
The New 7 Wonders of the World and Where You Can Visit Them
The Sciences
A 13,000-Year-Old Camp Site Reveals Hunting Patterns from Ancient Humans
The Sciences
Fossils Inspired This South African Rock Art That Depicted Mythical-Like Creatures
The Sciences
How Ancient People Used the Power of the Wind and Sun
The Sciences
Reconstructing the World Where Homo Sapiens and Neanderthals First Got Together
The Sciences
The Long Journey to Complex Thought
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopPeriodic Mug
My Science ShopFoucault's Pendulum
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverPrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright Policy
Copyright © 2024 LabX Media Group
Website Accessibility
Login