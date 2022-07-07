The Sciences

Newly Discovered Dinosaur Has Short Arms Like The T. Rex

Small arms on the T. rex and M. gigas may have been key for survival of their species.

By Monica CullJul 7, 2022 10:01 AM
M. gigas
(Jorge A Gonzalez/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

The Tyrannosaurus rex, and other members of the tyrannosaurus family, are not the only carnivorous dinosaur to have tiny arms, according to a study recently published in Current Biology. Researchers from Ernesto Bachmann Paleontological Museum in Neuquén, Argentina, discovered fossilized remains of the Meraxes gigas, a large carnivore — like the T. rex — that also had disproportionate arms. These findings indicated that the T. rex and M. gigas evolved independent of each other and the use of these shorter arms. 

“The fossil of M. gigas shows never seen before, complete regions of the skeleton, like the arms and legs that helped us to understand some evolutionary trends and the anatomy of Carcharodontosaurids — the group that M. gigas belongs to,” says Juan Canale, lead author of the study, in a press release. 

The study suggests that these two carnivore families evolved independently from each other and that they each happened to develop small arms. M. gigas went extinct nearly 20 million years before T. rex became a species and according to Canale, the two dinosaurs are far apart on the evolutionary tree. 

“There is no direct relationship between both,” says Canale in a press release, though the author believes that shorter arms gave both the M. gigas and the T. rex some sort of survival advantage.

“I’m convinced that those proportionally tiny arms had some sort of function,” Canale says. “The skeleton shows large muscle insertions and fully developed pectoral girdles, so the arm had strong muscles.” These large muscles suggest that the arms did not shrink due to atrophy — or lack of use. 

Prior research has established that for dinosaurs — like the M. gigas and the T. rex — the larger the head, the smaller the arms. 

“I’m inclined to think their arms were used in other kinds of activities,” says Canale in a press release. Adding, “they may have used the arms for reproductive behavior such as holding the female during mating or support themselves to stand back up after a break or a fall.” 

The fossil is in great shape and contains new evidence that can help researchers better understand this species of dinosaur. The skull has crests and small hornets. Canale believes that M. gigas developed these features later in life and used them to attract a mate. 

“Sexual selection is a powerful evolutionary force. But given that we cannot directly observe their behavior, it is impossible to be certain about this,” says Canale in a press release.

From the fossils, the research team could piece together the life of this M. gigas before it died. The dinosaur was around 45 years old and made its home in northern Patagonia in Argentina. It was about 36 feet (11 meters) long and weighed around four tons. Research also suggests it was part of a large, thriving family before it went extinct. 

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
The Sciences
Europe’s Largest Land Predator Discovered On The Isle Of Wight
The Sciences
Pterosaur Fossil Reveals the Evolutionary Origin of Feathers
The Sciences
Scientists Can Now Distinguish Between Warm- and Cold-Blooded Dinosaurs
The Sciences
Why Were Prehistoric Marine Reptiles So Huge?
The Sciences
Microscopic Crystals Might Reveal Multiple Jurassic Extinctions
Planet Earth
Why Did T. Rex Have Such Tiny Arms? To Keep Them Out of the Way
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopDiscover 2022 Calendar
My Science ShopStrange Science
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright Policy
Copyright © 2022 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login