Neanderthals Continued to Grow into Adulthood — Even Their Faces

Thanks to modern technology (and based on skull remains), we can now reconstruct a likely approximation of the faces of our ancient Neanderthal ancestors. When we look at those faces, we see beings that resemble us in many ways, but with more robust features, larger noses, and forward-projected midfaces, especially compared to our narrower, more delicate features.

The exact mechanisms behind the differences in facial features between Neanderthals and modern humans are still not fully understood. This gap in knowledge has inspired researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, to explore how facial shapes evolved from a molecular and cellular perspective.

Their study, published in the Journal of Human Evolution, compared fossils from Neanderthals, chimpanzee skulls, and modern human skulls. They found that, besides Neanderthals and humans already showing clear differences from birth, humans stop growing much earlier than their cousins.

The Adaptive Hypothesis

One way to explain the differences between humans and their Neanderthal relatives is by looking at how species adapted over time to fit their environments. Several studies suggest that Neanderthal faces evolved to suit the colder climates of Northern Europe. For example, their larger nasal passages might have helped them warm and humidify cold, dry air, supporting their higher energy needs.

Another theory posits that Neanderthals frequently used their front teeth as tools, which could have shaped their face to better accommodate the increased demand on their jaws.

However, applying such theories to modern humans (Homo sapiens) to explain our unique skull and face shape is more complex. While the development of cooking methods, which eased the strain on our chewing apparatus, could account for a gradual reduction in facial features, some researchers add that the genetic variation in human faces is driven by the need for individual identity and recognition, which plays a key role in social interactions.

Neanderthals Continued Growing Beyond Puberty

To dig deeper into the origins of these facial differences, the team at the Max Planck Institute studied how faces in humans, chimpanzees, and Neanderthals change from birth to adulthood. They analyzed bone cellular activity using both macroscopic and microscopic techniques. Chimpanzees, being a more distantly related species, helped pinpoint the evolutionary relationship between Neanderthals and H. sapiens, particularly in how their midfaces developed.

"Our findings reveal that a change in development — particularly during late growth stages — led to smaller faces," said lead study author Alexandra Schuh from the Max Planck Institute in a press release. "Compared to Neanderthals and chimpanzees who continue growing longer, human facial growth stops earlier, around adolescence, resulting in a smaller adult face."

Evolution Into Modern Homo Sapiens

Interestingly, the study found little variation in facial growth among present-day human samples from different geographic regions (Greenlandic Inuit, Western European, and South African), even though their diets and ancestries were vastly different. This suggests that environmental factors may not be as influential in human growth as previously thought, and instead, a specific genetic pattern might drive the development of individual characteristics.

"Identifying key developmental changes helps us understand how species-specific traits emerged throughout human evolution," Schuh explained in the news release.

Homo sapiens are mainly defined by their increased brain size. Our skulls had to adapt to accommodate this differently shaped brain, which led to the verticalization of the face. This, in turn, allowed for articulated speech and the descent of the tongue into the pharynx during the first two years of life, making the production of complex sounds possible. This development played a critical role in our survival and communication skills, which helped us thrive to this day.

