More Than 300 Skeletons Uncovered From Medieval and Post-Medieval Eras in UK

Excavation involving the transformation of an English department store site into a Gloucestershire University facility unearthed artifacts from three eras — Roman, medieval, and post-medieval — including more than 300 skeletons that were likely buried in or near two separate churches that previously stood on the site.

Roman era artifacts include cobblestones — potentially from a 2nd century road — as well as pottery and the footings of a townhouse. About half the skeletons were found in what appear to be burial vaults, associated with the medieval church. That church is thought to have pre-dated the Norman conquest of 1066. Historians believe it was demolished in the mid-17th century after it sustained damage during the English Civil War.

The remainder of the skeletons were buried not as deeply nor in vaults and are likely associated with the post-medieval St. Aldate's Church. That church was built in about 1750, to replace the one formerly on or near the site.

Archeology Representing History

The site illustrates the patchwork nature of how archeology represents history. Records indicate stonework from the original medieval church was used to repair other Gloucester-area churches damaged in the English Civil War. And even though the two separate churches were built in roughly the same area, the newer one wasn’t constructed directly atop the previous. Still, archeologists could detect some overlap between eras.

“Although the footprint of the medieval church was not identified during the current archaeological works, the identification of a limestone wall with surviving lime plaster most probably represents part of the earlier church,” Steve Sheldon, a manager with Cotswold Archaeology, said in a press release.

The exact shape, size, and location of the medieval church, and its associated burial ground, were unknown prior to university’s construction project. No previous archaeological investigations had been conducted in the area.

Crossroads During Roman Times

Some archeologists and historians suspect that the King's Square site occupied part of a northern Roman town. Gloucester, a cathedral city in the southwest of England, about 110 miles from London, appears to have long been a major crossroads, dating at least as far back as Roman times — and maybe earlier. A nearby highway project started in 2023 revealed over 10,000 artifacts from the Neolithic, Bronze Age, Iron Age, and Roman periods. The findings included a Roman-era Cupid figurine, as well as a variety of pottery, jewelry, and brooches.

Once the university facility is complete, students will literally be able to walk atop over a thousand years of history — and to witness some of the objects representing the past.

“In addition to the limestone wall, a number of worked stone objects were recovered, including part of a mid-14th-century window arch with some internal tracery, associated with the medieval church,” Sheldon said in the release. “These objects have been retained on site, following archaeological recording, and will be displayed on site for students, staff and visitors to City Campus to appreciate once the site is fully operational.”

