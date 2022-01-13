Introducing Science Near Me, Your Place to Find Accessible, Engaging Science Experiences

Science is everywhere around us, from the phones we carry in our pockets to the vaccines that keep us safe from deadly diseases. But if you’re reading Discover you probably know that already. Science informs, enlivens and undergirds so much of our lives today — that’s part of the reason it’s so fascinating.

It’s also the reason Science Near Me (made possible by the National Science Foundation) is excited to announce our new blog in partnership with Discover magazine. Science Near Me is a brand new organization connecting people to science around the country by making it easy to find events and activities related to science anywhere, anytime.

Together, we’re going to explore all the ways people around the U.S. can find and get involved with science. On this blog, and the new Science Near Me companion website (currently in beta), you’ll find opportunities to engage with science content, activities, events and programs in your community, whether that’s visiting a new exhibit at your local museum, planning a night out with friends at an Astronomy on Tap event, or participating in a national science policy forum.

“There are already many resources for people to learn about science,” says Darlene Cavalier, Science Near Me’s co-founder. “What we’re creating is a place for people to interact in ways they find useful, because when everyone is engaged in science, we all win.”

On a regular basis, we’ll feature roundups of exciting programs, events, and projects, tips for attending your first Star Party, introductions to real-world research that needs your help, and more. We hope these posts inspire you to find and get involved in-person or virtually.

And to do that, there’s no better place to start than the Science Near Me website, which was built with the express goal of connecting people with opportunities to participate in science. The smart search function makes it easy for you to narrow down searches for science events by area, topic, age range and much more. Plan out your weekend, find a fun group outing for your friends or just learn about what your area has to offer. You might be surprised!

“Discover is delighted to be partnering with Science Near Me,” says Stephen George, Discover’s editorial director. “Our mission — to focus on science content that is directly relevant to people’s lives — dovetails perfectly with this initiative. This is the next evolution in making science more accessible for all!”

Discover is the premier destination for science news and features, online and in print. For decades, the magazine has connected with a diverse audience of readers united by their love of science and discovery. Science Near Me will help connect that enthusiasm to relevant opportunities to act. Together, our goal is to give you a multitude of ways to engage with the science you read about every month.

Head over to the Science Near Me beta website to learn more. Sign up while you’re there to unlock the full range of free benefits, and then start exploring! Stay tuned for more tips, here on this blog.