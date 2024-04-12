Highlights of Upcoming Week 3 of Citizen Science Month

We celebrate the halfway point of Citizen Science Month next week! Join SciStarter for a 12-hour nonstop Palooza of Zooniverse Projects (ZooniPalooza?). Pick your favorite project and hop online with a SciStarter Team Member. The rest of the week, we count bats, chat with dolphins and try a whole slew of projects supported by our friends at the National Science Foundation!
As of this writing, we're almost exactly at 500,000 completed Acts of Science, so we're well on our way. But we can't let up!
Find a project and report your Act of Science here. Just creating a SciStarter account and participating in any Affiliate project before May 1 will earn you a One Million Acts of Science badge!
April 14: Dialogue With a Dolphin!
April 14 is National Dolphin Day, a time to devote ourselves to porpoiseful pursuits. Check out this suite of cetacean science, including Dolphin Chat, where you’ll help tease out nuances in dolphin communication. If you’re lucky enough to encounter dolphins in real life, sign up for Dolphin Watch.
April 15: We’re at the Halfway Mark
It’s the halfway point in Citizen Science Month and we’re celebrating with 12 hours of non-stop paloozafying with our friends at Zooniverse. All are welcome, so pop in anytime to join us, no prior experience necessary!
April 16: Celebrate National Science Foundation Citizen Science
The National Science Foundation (NSF) supports citizen science projects conducting research on everything from phenology (nature’s rhythms) to light pollution. Check out Caterpillars Count, Track a Lilac, Globe at Night, and others at our NSF Projects Page!
April 17: Count Bats for Bat Appreciation Day
“Holy biodiversity loss, Batman! Bats all over the world are dropping like flies!” “Exactly, Robin, and that’s why we need citizen scientists to join efforts to save them. To the Bat Cam, Robin!” You, too, can be a caped crusader (cape optional) by joining these bat conservation projects to protect our flapping friends.
April 18: Flyways Watch Party
Join the SciStarter team for a virtual watch party of Tangled Bank Studios’ new film Flyways, highlighting bird experts and citizen scientists working together to monitor and protect shorebirds. Today is also CitSci Around the Globe Day! Celebrate with these international projects.
April 19: Be a Student of Nature
Celebrate Environmental Education Week by learning how citizen science supports education and checking out this suite of projects curated for grades K-2 through college age.
April 20: Bring Citizen Science To National Parks
Did you know that there are 429 National Parks, National Battlefields, National Historic Sites, National Monuments, National Seashores, and National Recreation Areas? That means there's probably at least one near you. Try these projects out at your favorite NPS site or other wild place!