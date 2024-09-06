Healthy People/Healthy Planet

Human health and environmental health go hand-in-hand, and these citizen science projects let you contribute to important medical and environmental research. (Credit: Alamy Stock Photos)

Keeping people healthy also means keeping our environment free of pollutants and limiting our exposure to disease-causing microbes. Here we highlight projects that need your help researching and improving human and environmental health. Try one or all of them this month, as we commemorate Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, Pollution Prevention Week (Sept. 15th-21st), World Water Monitoring Day (September 18th) and National Eye Health Week (September 23rd-29th).

The eyes have it

Help neuroscientists find connections between nerve cells that even the latest AI can't spot! (Credit: EyeWire)

Do you enjoy puzzles? Video games? Unlocking the network architecture and dynamics of brain cells? So do we! Which is why we love Eyewire, the fun game in which you look for connections between nerve cells that even the most advanced Artificial Intelligence programs have trouble spotting. Eyewire players have already charted never-before-known circuits and discovered six new types of neurons.

Clean up our oceans

The Earth Echo Water Challenge empowers youth to monitor water quality (Credit: Earth Echo)

EarthEcho aims to inspire youth to protect and restore the ocean environment. Their Water Challenge project provides the tools and training to conduct water quality testing, and share the results through a global database, monitorwater.org.

Advance Alzheimers research

In Stall Catchers, players help Alzheimer's disease researchers by spotting blockages in tiny blood vessels in mouse brain videos. (Credit: Stall Catchers)

One symptom of Alzheimer’s Disease is blockages in tiny blood vessels in the brain. In Stall Catchers, you’ll help advance research into Alzheimer’s Disease through a video-based online challenge where you’ll identify these blockages, or “stalls”, in videos of mouse brains. Your work, which is really more like play, could help scientists discover new treatments for this devastating illness.

Tampon-based stream monitoring

This simple apparatus can detect the presence of potentially dangerous sewage leaks in streams. (Credit: Kelly Albus)

A cotton tampon, an old water bottle and a black light flashlight are all that are required to detect potentially dangerous pollution in streams. Secured inside open-ended water bottles and placed in waterways, the tampons collect chemicals known as “optical brighteners” used in laundry detergent and toothpaste. Their presence means that the stream has been contaminated by a sewage leak. By participating in Tampling: Optical Brightener Water Quality Sampling, students or other community members can check their local waterways for sewage, and report their findings to health and environment authorities.

